CRN Names Four Women From Red River to Its 2022 Women of the Channel List

Sara Siddiqui, Red River’s Director of Partner Strategy, also Featured in CRN’s Power 70 Solution Providers List

CLAREMONT, N.H. & CHANTILLY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Red River, a technology transformation company serving government and enterprise customers, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named four of the company’s channel leaders to its Women of the Channel list for 2022. Red River’s Jennifer DeWalt, Kimia Eskandari, Katie Sheehy and Sara Siddiqui have made this year’s list, which honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Siddiqui was further honored by CRN with inclusion on its Power 70 Solution Providers list.

“CRN’s recognition highlights the talented women at Red River who are powerful enablers of our business, valued teammates and active members of the business, IT and channel communities,” said Kush Kumar, CRO for Red River. “Congratulations to Jen, Kimia, Katie and Sara for the impact they make at our company and with our channel partners. We are proud to see their achievements recognized and look forward to their ongoing success at Red River.”

Those named on CRN’s annual list come from all corners of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day. By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

Red River’s channel team drives enablement, execution and expansion of the company’s partner ecosystem which includes a long list of elite partners that respect Red River’s track record of excellence and core mission of making a positive impact on those it serves. Over the past two years, Red River has been recognized with channel awards from industry leaders including Dell Technologies, Cisco, Citrix, Entrust, F5, Juniper, Nutanix, Palo Alto, Riverbed and Solarwinds.

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing more than 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in data center, security, networking, collaboration, and cloud solutions. Learn more at redriver.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

© 2022. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

