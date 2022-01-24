CULT DAO Announces a Revolutionary New Earning Concept Under Decentralized Finance

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2022) – CULT DAO, a blockchain-based DAO seeking to advance the decentralized finance revolution, announces a new astonishing concept.

This new earning concept is the CULT DAO ecosystem’s first new concept on another blockchain: polygon. However, while CULT works to fund the protocols accelerating decentralization, we aim to support the individual CULT DAO users (The Many) working towards the same goal.

In a recent blog, Cult DAO founder Mr. O’Modulus talks about this concept:

“Society is designed to make it as difficult as possible to break away from economic, societal, and social norms. So, what if supporting the $CULT ecosystem could be in itself a full-time or part-time job?”

This concept led him to develop a self-governing, autonomous ecosystem that would reward those who build and contribute on a large scale (The Guardians) as well as those who do so at a smaller, individual yet just as important level. The latter revolutionaries are the Many, and they can use it for both staking and rewards.

The Many are under direct government by the CULTmanders. These are stakers, and basically, every staker can be a CULTmander if they stake for a mid-long period.

Each month, the protocol will randomly pick 490 stakers and 10 consistent NFT owners from all the stakers. These 500 members have to approve or disprove the users’ action submissions supporting the “CULT revolution.” Their actions can include anything as simple as stickering, leafleting, shilling, or civil disobedience.

This system ensures both level and individual rewards and could allow users to break away from the current centralized system. In other words, it enables them to revolt by talking about CULT and the CULT Manifesto to others.

In the same blog, Mr. O’Modulus says:

“This protocol exists to allow The Many to not have to rely on wage labor fully, or in part and to fill the gap and pay users to further the cause of decentralization and the CULT ecosystem.”

About Cult DAO

Cult DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization aiming to help usher in the DeFi revolution faster. Its goal is to empower others to “break away from societal, economic, and other norms.” In this regard, it provides users with the necessary tools to support those projects that are DeFi-oriented.

The upcoming release marks an important stage in the project’s development. The CULT DAO community should expect an airdrop and an official release within the next few months.

