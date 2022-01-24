Cyara Receives Three Stevies® in 2022 American Business Awards and Asia-Pacific Awards

Company recognized for providing solutions that drive stellar customer experiences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyara, provider of the award-winning Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance Platform, today announced that it has won three Stevie® Awards. Cyara was named a Gold winner in the “COVID-19: the catalyst for CX assurance” category in the ninth annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards. The company was also awarded a Bronze Stevie for “Customer Service Department of the Year” and Cyara’s Automated CX Assurance Platform garnered a Silver Stevie in the “DevOps Solution” category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

Cyara provides a CX assurance platform that enables organizations to achieve seamless customer experiences through automated testing and monitoring by simulating real world customer interactions across digital and voice channels. Cyara supports the entire CX software development lifecycle, from design to functional and regression testing, load testing, chatbot testing, and production monitoring, ensuring enterprises can build flawless customer journeys across voice and digital channels while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects.

“Ensuring your organization’s digital channels and contact centers are functioning as designed is critical to the success of CX initiatives,” said Alok Kulkarni, CEO and co-founder of Cyara. “We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to helping brands provide customers with exceptional experiences. We look forward to continuing to support our customers to deliver the best CX possible with our Automated CX Assurance platform.”

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world’s premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 20 years.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

“We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. “The ninth edition of the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards attracted many remarkable nominations. The organizations that won this year have demonstrated that they have continued to innovate and succeed despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and we applaud them for their perseverance and creativity. We look forward to celebrating many of this year’s winners during our virtual awards ceremony on 29 June.”

About Cyara

Cyara is the world’s leading Automated Customer Experience (CX) Assurance platform, headquartered in Silicon Valley. Cyara’s cloud-based omnichannel assurance solutions for testing and monitoring of contact center, chatbot and conversational AI systems, accelerate the delivery of flawless customer journeys for enterprises while reducing the risk of customer-facing defects. Every day major global brands trust the Cyara Platform to deliver customer smiles at scale. For more information, please visit cyara.com.

