Cyclo Therapeutics to Participate in the Virtual Investor Niemann-Pick Disease Type C Spotlight Event

GAINESVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a late clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced it will participate in the Virtual Investor Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC) Spotlight event on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, Cyclo Therapeutics will discuss NPC, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disorder characterized by abnormal accumulation of cholesterol in cells, and its ongoing development program of Trappsol® Cyclo™ for the treatment of NPC. Trappsol® Cyclo™ is the Company’s proprietary formulation of hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin, used intravenously (IV), which in multiple clinical studies has shown encouraging results to normalize the transportation of cholesterol in cells.

For the discussion, Lise Lund Kjems, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer and Lori McKenna Gorski, Global Head of Patient Advocacy of Cyclo Therapeutics will be joined by Professor Caroline Hastings, MD, Chair of the Phase 3 Trappsol® Cyclo™ Program Steering Committee and the Global Principal Investigator for the Company’s ongoing TransportNPC™ study evaluating Trappsol® Cyclo™ for the treatment of NPC. Dr. Hastings currently serves as the Pediatric hematologist oncologist, Director of Neuro-oncology, and Professor of Pediatrics at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland and is an advisor to U.S. and Australian NPC Advocacy organizations and to physicians globally on NPC. She has been practicing in the field of Pediatric Hematology Oncology since 1992 and has served as the director of the fellowship program at the Children’s Hospital & Research Center Oakland since 1996. She has devoted herself to her patients and to fostering education in this specialty. Her academic interests include tumors of the brain and spinal cord, relapsed acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and lysosomal storage diseases including Niemann Pick Type C disease.

Cyclo Therapeutics received Orphan Drug Designation for Trappsol® Cyclo™ to treat NPC1 in both the U.S. and EU and Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations in the U.S. The Rare Pediatric Disease Designation is one of the chief requirements for sponsors to receive a Priority Review Voucher in the U.S. upon marketing authorization.

A live video webcast of the spotlight event will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (cyclotherapeutics.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 (NPC)

NPC is a rare genetic disease affecting 1 in 100,000 live births globally. Approximately 95% of individuals with NPC have mutations in the NPC1 gene and 5% have mutations in the NPC2 gene. NPC affects nearly every cell in the body due to a deficiency in either the NPC1 or NPC2 protein, which are required for the transport and processing of cholesterol within the cell. As cholesterol accumulates within cells, NPC causes symptoms that affect the brain, liver, spleen, lung, and other organs and often leads to premature death.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families suffering from disease. The Company’s Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is being studied in a Phase 3 pivotal clinical trial for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, (www.ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02939547, NCT02912793, NCT03893071 and NCT04860960). The Company is planning a Phase 2 clinical trial using Trappsol® Cyclo™ intravenously in Alzheimer’s Disease based on encouraging data from an Expanded Access program for late-onset Alzheimer’s Disease (NCT03624842). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™ are in development. For additional information, visit the Company’s website: www.cyclotherapeutics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” about the company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, including, without limitation, statements regarding the satisfaction of closing conditions relating to the offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from what is expressed in, or implied by, these statements. The factors which may influence the company’s future performance include the company’s ability to obtain additional capital to expand operations as planned, success in achieving regulatory approval for clinical protocols, enrollment of adequate numbers of patients in clinical trials, unforeseen difficulties in showing efficacy of the company’s biopharmaceutical products, success in attracting additional customers and profitable contracts, and regulatory risks associated with producing pharmaceutical grade and food products. These and other risk factors are described from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the company’s reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Unless required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

