Cyngn Launches Infinitracker – A GPS Asset Tracker and IoT Gateway with 15-year Battery

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CYN #AssetTracking—Cyngn (or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced the launch of Infinitracker, a global GPS asset-tracking device and Internet of things (“IoT”) data collection gateway with up to 15 years of battery life. The Infinitracker product aligns with Cyngn’s mission to create new data insights in industrial domains such as manufacturing, fulfillment, logistics, construction, and mining.

Infinitracker is designed to attach to anything you wish to track, such as shipping containers, pallets, equipment, or vehicles. Attaching Infinitracker to the asset will allow users to view its precise location, speed, temperature, and direction of travel. A significant upgrade to existing asset trackers, Infinitracker comes with a battery that lasts up to 15 years and can also collect data from other sensors via Bluetooth.

“As we continued to explore opportunities where Cyngn can provide substantial value for supply chain, logistics, and other industrial applications, it was immediately clear that Infinitracker is the perfect complement to our industrial vehicle autonomy and data analytics suite,” stated Lior Tal, Cyngn’s CEO.

“With today’s technology, there is no reason to have to spend time wondering about the location or condition of your inventory; global data should be visible to you in real-time. Infinitracker brings us a new level of asset visibility with its IoT gateway capabilities and 15-year ‘set-it-and-forget-it’ battery life. We are excited to introduce Infinitracker as yet another way our customers can benefit from additional data insights integrated into their operations.”

Using a global SIM card, Infinitracker pushes data to the cloud from its built-in sensors or tethered Bluetooth devices anywhere in the world. Users can access data analytics either through Cyngn’s Infinitracker web portal or integrate with other asset management systems via API.

Infinitracker is a new value-added product for the Company’s autonomous vehicle and Cyngn Insight clients and a simple, cost-effective means for new and potential clients to explore how the Cyngn Insight analytics platform can enhance an organization’s operations.

For more information, visit https://cyngn.com/infinitracker.

Cyngn is an autonomous vehicle technology company that is focused on addressing industrial uses for autonomous vehicles. Cyngn believes that technological innovation is needed to enable adoption of autonomous industrial vehicles that will address the substantial industry challenges that exist today. These challenges include labor shortages, lagging technological advancements from incumbents, and high upfront investment requirements. Cyngn addresses these challenges with its Enterprise Autonomy Suite, which includes DriveMod (modular industrial vehicle autonomous driving software), Cyngn Insight (customer-facing software suite for monitoring/managing AV fleets and aggregating/analyzing data), and Cyngn Evolve (internal toolkit that enables Cyngn to leverage data from the field for artificial intelligence, simulation, and modeling).

To learn more, please visit https://cyngn.com/.

