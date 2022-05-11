Cypherpunk Announces Corporate Update

Update on Cryptocurrency Holdings and Investments into Crypto Hedge Funds

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2022) – Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: CYFRF) (“Cypherpunk” or, the “Company“), a sector leader for blockchain, metaverse, privacy and cryptography focused investments, is pleased to announce updates on Cryptocurrency Holdings and Cryptocurrency Hedge Funds.

Cryptocurrencies:

The Company is currently holding 306.39 Bitcoin and 311.61 Ethereum.

The Company has sold 100 Bitcoins for an aggregate sum of USD $3,295,000 and 322 Ethereum for USD $771,190.

The total proceeds from the sale of cryptocurrencies is USD $4,066,190.

Cash Position:

For cash and stables the company has $1,773,814 USD and $4,129,800 in USDC on hand.

An additional 1.5M USD is allocated to structured products with 30 days redemption notice.

Jeff Gao, the CEO and President of Cypherpunk Holdings commented on the recent events: “For months we have witnessed a slow grind in the correction of cryptocurrencies which, now, appears to have manifested into an existential event for many projects and their founders. From the dizzying heights of November 2021 when bitcoin threatened to pierce a precipitous $70,000 price target to current levels where $30,000 looks to be in imminent danger of being breached, the crypto community continues to put on a brave face and place their trust in the resilience of the ecosystem that holds promise as a viable alternative to tradfi. For Cypherpunk, and as vigilant stewards of our shareholders’ hard-earned capital, our goal is to seek and deploy capital to bespoke opportunities across blockchain and crypto that provide investors with the benefits of sectoral exposure, diversification and risk management. But most of all, our efforts will be judged by the pinnacle and timeless rule of investing: SURVIVAL. The decision to downsize our exposure to risk assets is driven by the need to preserve capital and, together with active treasury management, we will continue to observe the market for signs of recovery and redeploy capital accordingly.”

About Cypherpunk Holdings Inc.

Cypherpunk was established to invest in currencies, companies, technologies and protocols, which enhance or protect privacy. Its strategy is to make targeted investments in businesses and assets with strong privacy attributes, often within the blockchain ecosystem, including select cryptocurrencies. Current equity investments include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Samourai Wallet, Wasabi Wallet, Chia, NGRAVE, and Animoca Brands.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be” taken, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the Company’s expectation or belief regarding its investment in shares of Animoca Brand and Animoca Brand’s future performance or business. There is no assurance that the Company’s plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward- looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

