D.A. Davidson Strengthens Its Financial Sponsors Coverage with New Hire Yaron Redlich, Managing Director and Group Head

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D.A. Davidson & Co. is pleased to announce that Yaron Redlich has joined as a managing director and head of the Financial Sponsors Group. Yaron will be responsible for leading the growth of the financial sponsors effort that will include greater coverage of individual sponsors and delivering the D.A. Davidson’s core capabilities of M&A advisory, debt, and equity capital markets to middle-market private equity firms. Yaron has more than 20 years of investment banking experience across multiple industries and products. Throughout his career, Yaron has completed numerous M&A, debt, and equity transactions for both strategics and sponsors, totaling more than $30 billion in value with a majority of those in the middle-market.





Since 2017, D.A. Davidson has completed 298 M&A and advisory assignments. “A significant part of our business is attributed to financial sponsors that we have developed long-lasting relationships with across industry verticals,” said Rory McKinney, head of investment banking and managing director at D.A. Davidson. “We are thrilled to have Yaron join our team to help us accelerate our growth and strengthen our middle-market financial sponsor coverage efforts nationally, increasing sponsor-related transactions, in particular sell-side opportunities.”

“For the past decade, I have been focused on building strong relationships and maintaining quality dialogue with the private equity community,” commented D.A. Davidson’s Yaron Redlich, head of the Financial Sponsors Group and managing director. “Throughout my career, I have had an emphasis on M&A and sponsor-led transactions with a significant portion of that time dedicated to working with middle-market sponsors and companies. D.A. Davidson has a heritage of advising companies at every stage of growth on M&A and capital raises with industry expertise and deep insight. I am looking forward to working with my industry partners and expanding overall sponsor coverage that will deliver M&A advisory, debt and ECM opportunities across the D.A. Davidson platform.”

Prior to joining Nomura, Yaron worked at Jefferies for eight years holding several roles of increasing responsibility, including Head of Industrials Financial Sponsor Coverage. Before joining Jefferies, Yaron was an investment banker at Bear Stearns and Citigroup.

Yaron received a B.S. in Finance from the School of Management at Binghamton University.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,475 employees and offices in 28 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.

