Daniele Marinelli to Speak About Innovation at the World Economy Forum in Davos, Switzerland

One of the most relevant and disruptive opinion leaders in the field of information technology, fintech, lifestyle and social communities.

Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – May 19, 2022) – Daniele Marinelli and his innovative ideas are increasingly taking space in the limelight; guests will be able to see him speak about new trends on Innovation, web3.0 and Metaverse at the World Economic Forum in Davos on May 22, 2022.

The meeting brings together 3,000 members and selected participants – among which are investors, business leaders, political leaders, economists, celebrities and journalists – for up to five days to discuss global issues across 500 sessions. It will be held under the banner of “Working Together, Restoring Trust” and will be the first international in-person leadership event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daniele Marinelli speaking at a Summit

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8717/124518_2172a65854dc6bfc_001full.jpg

At WEF, Marinelli will talk about aiming to put the spotlight on the people – they are where the true value lies for the largest web-based enterprises, owing to data supplied online throughout their presence on the web. As a result, he’s developing web apps, browser extensions, and social networks where people can retaining ownership of their data, and get a direct benefit if they desire to do that.

The World Economic Forum is the first and most relevant worldwide occasion to talk about innovation: Web3 and disruption, leaving to the user the freedom of choosing the degree the privacy and anonymity they desire while assuring the greatest degree of compliance. At World Economic Forum, with players such as these driving growth in the industry, there’s no doubt that the future of Web3 is bright.

About Daniele Marinelli

Marinelli is committed to the freedom of users, Web3 and the enormous potential of the metaverse. He believes that Metaverse hasn’t yet begun to touch on the incredible possibilities that it offers. This all led to the creation of UMetaWorld – a virtual replica of the real world, based on innovative VR technology. City by city, Daniele and his team are creating a new ecosystem, an entire escape where reality becomes virtual and the Metaverse becomes reality.

CONTACTS

Alice Carli, CMDO

Email: [email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124518