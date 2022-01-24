Dasera Selected as SC Media Trust Award Finalist for Best Database Security Solution

Dasera Recognized for Helping Organizations Operationalize Their Data Governance Programs

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dasera, the platform that helps organizations operationalize their data governance programs, today announced that it has been recognized as a Trust Award finalist in the Best Database Security Solution category for the 2022 SC Awards. Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards are cybersecurity’s most prestigious and competitive program. Finalists are recognized for outstanding solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.

“Dasera and other Trust award finalists reflect astonishing levels of innovation across the information security industry, and underscore vendor resilience and responsiveness to a rapidly evolving threat landscape,” said Jill Aitoro, Senior Vice President of Content Strategy at CyberRisk Alliance. “We are so proud to recognize leading products, people and companies through a trusted program that continues to attract both new entrants and industry mainstays that come back year after year.”

Winner of over 15 awards, in addition to RSA Conference 2022 Innovation Sandbox Contest Finalist, Dasera helps organizations operationalize their data governance programs. Organizations typically depend on up-front assessments and infrequent audits, leaving ongoing data governance up to chance. The Dasera platform continually monitors data infrastructure, data attributes, and data users and helps Security, Data, Privacy, and Compliance teams to collaborate and radically improve data governance. Visit Kiosk ESE 14 at RSAC 2022, June 6-9 in San Francisco to learn how Dasera helps cloud-first organizations operationalize their data governance programs.

“We are honored to be recognized for our work continually and automatically monitoring context and enforcing data governance policies,” said Ani Chaudhuri, CEO. “Enterprises need DataGovOps, and with Dasera, they can operationalize their data governance programs. Everyone knows that today’s world revolves around data and being competitive requires enterprises to be data-driven. But for most enterprises, good data governance is really a broken promise. Enterprises cannot ‘check-box’ their way through Data Governance. Check boxes imply manual processes. Check boxes also imply that their data really isn’t being governed.”

The 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories – a 21% increase over 2021. This year, SC Awards expanded its recognition program to include several new award categories that reflect the shifting dynamics and emerging industry trends. The new Trust Award categories recognize solutions in cloud, data security, managed detection and more.

Entries for the SC Awards were judged by a world-class panel of industry leaders, from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education, among others.

Winners will be announced during SC Awards week, scheduled to begin on August 22, 2022. A Meet the Winners networking reception celebration will take place during InfoSec World 2022, September 27th in Orlando, Florida.

