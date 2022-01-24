DataRobot AIX 22 Celebrates 10 Years of AI Innovation, June 7-8, 2022

Event to showcase how industry leaders including McLaren Racing, the state of West Virginia and Snowflake are transforming business through the power of AI

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ten years after some of the brightest minds in AI came together to found DataRobot, the company is hosting DataRobot AIX 22 to set the stage for the next decade of AI innovation. The two-day event will unveil new innovation that will give businesses the power to make more intelligent decisions and navigate uncertain times. It will also offer best practices, use cases and industry insights from DataRobot executives, customers and partners including AWS, McLaren Racing, Snowflake and the state of West Virginia, to arm attendees with actionable takeaways on how to position their organizations at the forefront of AI.

WHY ATTEND: A recent Forrester webinar estimates that 100% of enterprises will have AI in use in just the next 3 years.1 This event will offer attendees strategies they can apply immediately to accelerate adoption of AI, laying the foundation for a more intelligent business across any industry.

Attendees will also learn more about DataRobot’s end-to-end AI Cloud platform, how AI Cloud can uniquely address the highest impact use cases for AI, and new product updates designed to drive clear business results and ensure AI supports the needs of the enterprise.

WHEN: June 7-8, 2022 (video recording also available on demand)

WHERE: Virtual and free to attend. Register here.

SESSION HIGHLIGHTS:

McLaren Racing ‘s Senior Data Scientist shares insights on how AI is driving split second decisions in the world’s most technologically advanced sport.

‘s Senior Data Scientist shares insights on how AI is driving split second decisions in the world’s most technologically advanced sport. DataRobot partners Snowflake and AWS share insight into what’s driving the future of AI.

share insight into what’s driving the future of AI. Insight from DataRobot’s CEO Dan Wright , President and COO Debanjan Saha and CTO Michael Schmidt , among other leaders and visionaries driving DataRobot AI Cloud forward.

, and , among other leaders and visionaries driving DataRobot AI Cloud forward. State and Local Government Executive Sara Marshall shares how the state of West Virginia is using AI to combat fraud and abuse in state government spending , saving taxpayers millions of dollars.

, saving taxpayers millions of dollars. Expert perspectives from VP of Trusted AI, Ted Kwartler, on managing governance and risk, Senior Product Manager Natalie Bucklin on end-to-end bias management, and Customer Facing Data Scientist & AI Evangelist Atalia Horenshtien on how AI-powered demand forecasting can boost ROI via improved service and aligned staff planning.

“For a decade, DataRobot has been driven by one goal: unlocking the incredible power of AI for every business, every organization, everywhere in the world,” said Debanjan Saha, President and COO of DataRobot. “Nothing has been more inspiring than seeing how our customers have used AI to navigate some of the most complex challenges we could ever imagine. At DataRobot AIX 22, we’re looking forward to sharing these stories and inspiring attendees to drive innovation for their own customers and markets.”

To learn more about the speaker lineup for DataRobot AIX 22, please visit the DataRobot AIX 22 homepage and follow along with #DataRobotAIX22.

1Forrester Research, Prepare for AI: Seven Reasons Why AI Is The Fastest-Growing Workload On The Planet, November 2021

About DataRobot

DataRobot AI Cloud is the next generation of AI. DataRobot’s AI Cloud vision is to bring together all data types, all users, and all environments to deliver critical business insights for every organization. DataRobot is trusted by global customers across industries and verticals, including a third of the Fortune 50. For more information, visit http://www.datarobot.com/.

Contacts

Stephanie Rogers



[email protected]

1-617-765-4500