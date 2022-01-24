Datto Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

First quarter subscription revenue grew 18% year-over-year to $160.5 million and 20% in constant currency

ARR grew 20% year-over-year to $689.3 million

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DattoMSPDatto Holding Corp. (Datto) (NYSE: MSP), the leading global provider of security and cloud-based software solutions purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“We had a strong start to 2022, achieving 20% subscription revenue growth in constant currency terms for the first time since going public,” said Tim Weller, Datto’s Chief Executive Officer. “We added 700 net new MSP partners during the quarter, our best quarter of partner additions in over two years, and we continued to expand ARR per MSP. Our security-first product offerings are clearly resonating in today’s market. Finally, we entered into a definitive agreement for Kaseya to acquire Datto, in an all-cash transaction in which Datto stockholders will receive $35.50 per share, valuing Datto at approximately $6.2 billion, validating Datto’s leading position and the large opportunity in the MSP channel.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

(In Millions)

 

Q1 2022

 

Q1 2021

 

Y/Y Change

Subscription Revenue(1)

 

$160.5

 

$135.6

 

18%

Total Revenue(1)

 

$170.8

 

$144.9

 

18%

ARR(2)

 

$689.3

 

$572.5

 

20%

Gross Margin

 

71%

 

73%

 

(235 bps)

Non-GAAP Gross Margin(3)

 

74%

 

75%

 

(172 bps)

Net Income

 

$7.9

 

$15.3

 

(48)%

Adjusted EBITDA(3)

 

$39.5

 

$46.9

 

(16)%

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

 

$15.1

 

$35.2

 

(57)%

Free Cash Flow(3)

 

$4.6

 

$24.5

 

(81)%

1

Subscription and Total Revenues Y/Y percentage change includes the negative impact of foreign exchange rates of approximately 1.3%.

2

Annual run-rate revenue (ARR) is the annualized value of all subscription agreements as of the end of a period. We calculate ARR by multiplying the monthly run-rate revenue for the last month of a period by 12.

3

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Recent Highlights

  • Announced that the company entered into a definitive agreement for Kaseya to acquire Datto in an all-cash transaction in which Datto stockholders will receive $35.50 per share, valuing Datto at approximately $6.2 billion. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals in addition to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the second half of 2022.
  • Ended the quarter with more than 19,200 MSP partners, a net increase of 700 from the previous quarter.
  • Expanded the number of MSPs contributing over $100,000 ARR to 1,500, a 30% increase from 1,150 at March 31, 2021.
  • Launched two continuity solutions: i) the next generation SIRIS 5 product featuring up to 4X the performance, and ii) Cloud Continuity for PCs, improved for today’s dynamic, hybrid workforce. Both all-in-one backup and recovery solutions empower MSPs with best-in-class continuity for their small and medium business (SMB) clients.
  • Hosted an MSP Technology Day focused on addressing security for SaaS applications. The virtual event attracted more than 3,800 registrants.
  • Announced that DattoCon, the largest open-ecosystem MSP-centric event, will take place in person September 11-13, 2022, in Washington, DC.

Second Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Outlook

Given the pending acquisition by Kaseya, which is subject to regulatory approvals in addition to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, Datto is withdrawing its prior guidance for full year 2022 and will not be providing guidance going forward.

Datto Will Not Host a First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Given the pending acquisition by Kaseya, Datto will not be hosting a results conference call this quarter. For more information about Datto’s first quarter 2022 results, please see Datto’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, which is posted on the Company’s website at www.datto.com under the “Investors” section of the site.

About Datto

As the leading global provider of security and cloud-based software solutions purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses (SMBs) can achieve with the right technology. Datto’s proven Unified Continuity, Networking, Endpoint Management, and Business Management solutions drive cyber resilience, efficiency, and growth for MSPs. Delivered via an integrated platform, Datto’s solutions help its global ecosystem of MSP partners serve over one million businesses around the world. From proactive dynamic detection and prevention to fast, flexible recovery from cyber incidents, Datto’s solutions defend against costly downtime and data loss in servers, virtual machines, cloud applications, or anywhere data resides. Since its founding in 2007, Datto has won numerous awards for its product excellence, superior technical support, rapid growth, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Learn more at datto.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Datto’s current expectations and projections with respect to, among other things, the proposed acquisition of Datto by Kaseya, Datto’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, and business. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘can have,’’ ‘‘likely’’ and the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements, including: uncertainties associated with the proposed acquisition of Datto by Kaseya; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the related Merger Agreement; the inability to complete the proposed acquisition due to the failure to satisfy conditions to completion of the proposed acquisition, including the receipt of applicable approvals and clearances by government authorities; risks related to disruption of management’s attention from our ongoing business operations due to the proposed acquisition; the effect of the announcement of the proposed acquisition on our relationships with our customers, operating results and business generally; the risk that the proposed acquisition will not be consummated in a timely manner or at all; the costs of the proposed acquisition if the proposed acquisition is not consummated; restrictions imposed on our business during the pendency of the proposed acquisition; our ability to recruit, retain and develop key employees and management personnel, including in light of the proposed acquisition; the continuing impacts on our operations and financial condition from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to effectively compete; fluctuations in our operating results; our ability to sustain cash flows and profitability; our ability to attract new managed service provider (“MSP”) partners; our ability to sell additional products and subscriptions to our MSP partners; the recognition of revenue from our subscription offerings; the strength of the small and medium businesses (“SMB”) information technology (“IT”) market; our ability to manage the ongoing growth of our business; the risks associated with our current and future international operations, including the risks of expansion into new international markets; the impact of volatility in the global economy; including heightened inflation, rising interest rates and the effects from the war in Ukraine; the ability of our MSP partners to sell our products; possible data losses or breaches experienced by MSP partners or their SMB customers using our products or solutions; the risks associated with defects or vulnerabilities in our or our third-parties’ software, solutions, infrastructure and hardware; the impact of natural disasters, health pandemics, terrorism or other catastrophic events; and other factors disclosed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC.

There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect expectations only as of this date. Datto undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we believe that the non-GAAP financial measures of Non-GAAP Subscription Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Device Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Professional Services and Other Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Depreciation and Amortization in Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue, Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expense, Non-GAAP Research and Development expense, Non-GAAP General and Administrative expense, Non-GAAP Depreciation and Amortization in Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Income from Operations, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Free Cash Flow are useful in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity, as applicable. Certain of these measures exclude interest and other (income) expense, net, loss on extinguishment of debt, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring expense and transaction related and other expense. In addition, for Non-GAAP Net Income we utilize a non-GAAP tax rate of 25%, which we believe reflects our normalized effective tax rate. Non-GAAP Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are calculated by dividing Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Adjusted EBITDA, as applicable, by revenues. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Reconciliation tables of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this press release.

For more information about Datto, including supplemental financial information, please visit the investor relations website at investors.datto.com.

DATTO HOLDING CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Revenue:

 

 

 

Subscription

$

160,513

 

 

$

135,590

 

Device

 

9,516

 

 

 

8,385

 

Professional services and other

 

752

 

 

 

934

 

Total revenue

 

170,781

 

 

 

144,909

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

Subscription

 

25,660

 

 

 

20,930

 

Device

 

12,608

 

 

 

9,498

 

Professional services and other

 

1,783

 

 

 

1,502

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

9,399

 

 

 

6,625

 

Total cost of revenue

 

49,450

 

 

 

38,555

 

Gross profit

 

121,331

 

 

 

106,354

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

39,862

 

 

 

31,926

 

Research and development

 

33,582

 

 

 

22,474

 

General and administrative

 

32,569

 

 

 

24,621

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

7,269

 

 

 

6,570

 

Total operating expenses

 

113,282

 

 

 

85,591

 

Income from operations

 

8,049

 

 

 

20,763

 

Other (income) expense:

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

122

 

 

 

102

 

Other income, net

 

(672

)

 

 

(19

)

Total other (income) expense

 

(550

)

 

 

83

 

Income before income taxes

 

8,599

 

 

 

20,680

 

Provision for income taxes

 

(652

)

 

 

(5,394

)

Net income

$

7,947

 

 

$

15,286

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.09

 

Diluted

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.09

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share:

 

 

 

Basic

 

164,081,628

 

 

 

161,066,404

 

Diluted

 

167,535,063

 

 

 

164,734,402

 

DATTO HOLDING CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

191,188

 

 

$

221,421

 

Restricted cash

 

1,637

 

 

 

1,319

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

13,419

 

 

 

12,870

 

Inventory

 

43,913

 

 

 

34,901

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

44,490

 

 

 

39,456

 

Total current assets

 

294,647

 

 

 

309,967

 

Property and equipment, net

 

108,475

 

 

 

106,577

 

Operating lease assets

 

31,994

 

 

 

31,003

 

Goodwill

 

1,172,860

 

 

 

1,141,726

 

Intangible assets, net

 

292,568

 

 

 

287,605

 

Other assets

 

89,901

 

 

 

85,313

 

Total assets

$

1,990,445

 

 

$

1,962,191

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

15,227

 

 

$

9,997

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

56,125

 

 

 

59,553

 

Deferred revenue

 

20,274

 

 

 

20,356

 

Total current liabilities

 

91,626

 

 

 

89,906

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

3,293

 

 

 

3,341

 

Deferred income taxes

 

22,725

 

 

 

24,955

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

30,761

 

 

 

31,332

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

762

 

 

 

715

 

Total liabilities

 

149,167

 

 

 

150,249

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Common stock

 

165

 

 

 

164

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,852,073

 

 

 

1,829,957

 

Treasury stock

 

(3,621

)

 

 

(3,621

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(5,845

)

 

 

(13,792

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(1,494

)

 

 

(766

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

1,841,278

 

 

 

1,811,942

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,990,445

 

 

$

1,962,191

 

DATTO HOLDING CORP.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

Net income

$

7,947

 

 

$

15,286

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

8,862

 

 

 

7,461

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

7,806

 

 

 

5,734

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

84

 

 

 

84

 

Reserve for inventory obsolescence

 

375

 

 

 

36

 

Non-cash operating lease expense

 

1,926

 

 

 

1,870

 

Stock-based compensation

 

12,613

 

 

 

11,511

 

Provision for bad debt

 

485

 

 

 

1,211

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(2,607

)

 

 

4,717

 

Unrealized foreign exchange

 

(298

)

 

 

(626

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(760

)

 

 

(160

)

Inventory

 

(9,399

)

 

 

(5,559

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(4,951

)

 

 

(3,820

)

Other assets

 

(4,253

)

 

 

(4,083

)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other

 

(2,158

)

 

 

3,535

 

Deferred revenue

 

(602

)

 

 

(2,030

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

15,070

 

 

 

35,167

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

(10,511

)

 

 

(10,681

)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

 

(43,521

)

 

 

(45,486

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(54,032

)

 

 

(56,167

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

Repayments of debt and capital leases

 

(28

)

 

 

(28

)

Capitalized transaction costs

 

 

 

 

(414

)

Proceeds from stock option exercises

 

6,239

 

 

 

177

 

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan share purchases

 

3,261

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

9,472

 

 

 

(265

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(425

)

 

 

46

 

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

(29,915

)

 

 

(21,219

)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year

 

222,740

 

 

 

170,413

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

192,825

 

 

$

149,194

 

Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

191,188

 

 

$

147,819

 

Restricted cash

$

1,637

 

 

$

1,375

 

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION

 

 

 

Cash paid for income taxes

$

816

 

 

$

226

 

Cash paid for interest

$

93

 

 

$

 

NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable

$

400

 

 

$

271

 

Unpaid initial public offering costs in total current liabilities

$

 

 

$

270

 

DATTO HOLDING CORP.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Other Key Metrics

(in thousands, except percentages and share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Non-GAAP Subscription Cost of Revenue

 

 

 

GAAP subscription cost of revenue

$

25,660

 

 

$

20,930

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(1,020

)

 

 

(1,228

)

Non-GAAP subscription cost of revenue

$

24,640

 

 

$

19,702

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Device Cost of Revenue

 

 

 

GAAP device cost of revenue

$

12,608

 

 

$

9,498

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(36

)

 

 

(62

)

Non-GAAP device gross cost of revenue

$

12,572

 

 

$

9,436

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Professional Services and Other Cost of Revenue

 

 

 

GAAP professional services and other cost of revenue

$

1,783

 

 

$

1,502

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(66

)

 

 

(103

)

Non-GAAP professional services and other cost of revenue

$

1,717

 

 

$

1,399

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Depreciation and Amortization in Cost of Revenue

 

 

 

GAAP depreciation and amortization in cost of revenue

$

9,399

 

 

$

6,625

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(3,140

)

 

 

(1,312

)

Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization in cost of revenue

$

6,259

 

 

$

5,313

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue

 

 

 

GAAP cost of revenue

$

49,450

 

 

$

38,555

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(3,140

)

 

 

(1,312

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(1,122

)

 

 

(1,393

)

Non-GAAP cost of revenue

$

45,188

 

 

$

35,850

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Gross Profit

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

$

121,331

 

 

$

106,354

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

3,140

 

 

 

1,312

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

1,122

 

 

 

1,393

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

125,593

 

 

$

109,059

 

DATTO HOLDING CORP.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Other Key Metrics

(in thousands, except percentages and share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing

 

 

 

GAAP sales and marketing expense

$

39,862

 

 

$

31,926

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(2,588

)

 

 

(2,295

)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense

$

37,274

 

 

$

29,631

 

Non-GAAP Research and Development

 

 

 

GAAP research and development expense

$

33,582

 

 

$

22,474

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(6,174

)

 

 

(4,874

)

Non-GAAP research and development expense

$

27,408

 

 

$

17,600

 

Non-GAAP General and Administrative

 

 

 

GAAP general and administrative expense

$

32,569

 

 

$

24,621

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(2,729

)

 

 

(2,949

)

Transaction related and other expense

 

(2,210

)

 

 

(1,439

)

Non-GAAP general and administrative expense

$

27,630

 

 

$

20,233

 

Non-GAAP Depreciation and Amortization in Operating Expenses

 

 

 

GAAP depreciation and amortization in operating expenses

$

7,269

 

 

$

6,570

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(4,666

)

 

 

(4,422

)

Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization in operating expenses

$

2,603

 

 

$

2,148

 

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

 

 

 

GAAP operating expenses

$

113,282

 

 

$

85,591

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(4,666

)

 

 

(4,422

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(11,491

)

 

 

(10,118

)

Transaction related and other expense

 

(2,210

)

 

 

(1,439

)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

94,915

 

 

$

69,612

 

Non-GAAP Income From Operations

 

 

 

GAAP income from operations

$

8,049

 

 

$

20,763

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

7,806

 

 

 

5,734

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

12,613

 

 

 

11,511

 

Transaction related and other expense

 

2,210

 

 

 

1,439

 

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

30,678

 

 

$

39,447

 

DATTO HOLDING CORP.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Other Key Metrics

(in thousands, except percentages and share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

March 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

Non-GAAP Net Income and Net Income Per Share

 

 

 

GAAP net income

$

7,947

 

 

$

15,286

 

GAAP provision for income taxes

 

652

 

 

 

5,394

 

GAAP income before income taxes

 

8,599

 

 

 

20,680

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

7,806

 

 

 

5,734

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

12,613

 

 

 

11,511

 

Transaction related and other expense

 

2,210

 

 

 

1,439

 

Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

 

(7,807

)

 

 

(9,841

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

23,421

 

 

$

29,523

 

Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common shareholders:

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.18

 

Diluted

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.18

 

Weighted-Average Shares used in computing Non-GAAP Net Income per Share:

 

 

 

Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share, basic

 

164,081,628

 

 

 

161,066,404

 

Non-GAAP weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share, diluted

 

167,535,063

 

 

 

164,734,402

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

GAAP net income

$

7,947

 

 

$

15,286

 

Interest and other (income) expense, net

 

(550

)

 

 

83

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

16,668

 

 

 

13,195

 

Provision for income tax

 

652

 

 

 

5,394

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

12,613

 

 

 

11,511

 

Transaction related and other expense

 

2,210

 

 

 

1,439

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

39,540

 

 

$

46,908

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

23.2

%

 

 

32.4

%

 

 

 

 

Free Cash Flow

 

 

 

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

$

15,070

 

 

$

35,167

 

Less: Purchases of property and equipment

 

(10,511

)

 

 

(10,681

)

Free cash flow

$

4,559

 

 

$

24,486

 

MSP-F

Contacts

Media Contact:
Shoba V. Lemoine

[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Ryan Burkart

[email protected]

