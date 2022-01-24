Delta Payment Solutions Appoints Stacey Wiles as New CEO

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#deltacooperative—Delta Payment Solutions, the management arm of Delta Payment Cooperative, is happy to announce that Stacey Wiles has been appointed to the new role of Chief Executive Officer. An experienced business leader with an accomplished payments industry background spanning more than two decades, Stacey will succeed Irwin Grossman, former CEO and one of Delta’s original three founders.





Irwin will continue to play an active role with Delta Payment Solutions as its Executive Chairman; focusing his time on business development, merchant lead generation and the acquisition of new Cooperative Marketing Partners (CMPs). He will also continue in his current role as President, Delta Payment Cooperative.

Executing on succession planning began when Stacey was hired as Director of Operations in 2020. The leadership change represents a growth milestone for Delta Payment Solutions and reflects the commitment of Delta’s founders to the cooperative vision.

Over the last year, Delta launched several new products and solutions to better support the everchanging needs of their members, including Delta Payed, Merchant Health Report, Web Builder and more. Stacey has been instrumental in bringing these to market, and will continue to guide the company toward innovation that ensures the cooperative brings its members the most value and benefits, no matter the size of the business.

“Delta was built to help small businesses level the payments industry playing field by giving them access to group buying power through a cooperative model,” says Irwin Grossman, Chairman Delta Payment Solutions and President of Delta Payment Cooperative. “When we hired Stacey as our Director of Operations less than two years ago, we knew her industry background was going to help us grow the corporation. In that time, we have not only grown, but Stacey’s experience and industry knowledge has been instrumental in expanding our services and deepening the cooperative value for our members,” he added. “The Board and I were unanimous in our decision to make the C-Suite change now in an effort to not lose the momentum she has created.”

“Stacey’s operational, product and entrepreneurial skills make her an ideal leader. I believe her deep industry expertise will be especially valuable during this changing economic environment. She has the track record and savvy to help Delta thrive,” says Ben Levitan, Delta Payment Solutions Co-Founder & Board Member.

Evan Hackel, Delta Payment Solutions Co-Founder & Board Member, shares, “Stacey is a superstar. The payment industry is undergoing systemic change and she is taking Delta to the next level so that we lead and don’t follow. Our cooperative members are the true benefactors of Stacey’s appointment to CEO and our investment into the future of payments.”

“Delta’s revenue model is unique in the payment acquiring industry. Everything we do is for the benefit of our cooperative members – the businesses that buy products and services from cooperative provider partners,” shared Stacey Wiles, CEO Delta Payment Solutions. “Giving small and mid-market businesses a way to monetize their own payment solutions through cooperative buying power and expertise spanning 30+ providers ranging from merchant services, ACH processing, website development and no-code business intelligence is revolutionary,” she continued. “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to expand our founders’ vision and grow the Delta Payment Cooperative value proposition.”

About Delta Payment Solutions: Delta Payment Solutions is the management arm of Delta Payment Cooperative which uses the group buying power of our member-owned payments cooperative to help businesses find the best-fit processors, get competitive processing rates that make sense for their business, and provide emerging products like BNPL, consumer finance and subscriptions, to help them grow their business and keep more of their hard-earned revenue. Learn more about us at https://www.mydeltaps.com. International Franchise Association Member | Follow Delta Payment Solutions: LinkedIn #jointhecooperative

