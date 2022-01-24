Denny’s Replaces On-Premise Contact Center Solution with 3CLogic

“America’s Diner” deploys ServiceNow-centric voice solution to deliver faster IT and HR employee services through self-service, intelligent customer journeys, and AI-powered analytics.

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CTI—3CLogic, the leading voice-enabling and cloud contact center solution for ServiceNow, today announced the recent selection of its platform by Denny’s, franchisor and operator of one of America’s largest franchised full-service restaurant chains. The latest technology partnership will support Denny’s IT Technical Services, Guest Services, and Human Resources operations to its more than 3,000 employees and over 1,600 locations.

Leveraging ServiceNow® IT Service Management (ITSM) to manage employee incidents and HR requests, the organization needed an intelligent voice solution capable of complementing its existing use of ServiceNow’s digital channels (i.e.: email, chat, etc.) and workflows to allow for a consistent omnichannel employee experience. Denny’s also required more advanced ServiceNow-integrated reporting capabilities to reduce the level of manual effort needed to generate real-time insights into the health of its contact center operations and employee interactions.

“As a current ServiceNow customer, Denny’s chose 3CLogic because of their seamless integration with ServiceNow,” explains Joey Fowler, Senior IT Director – Technical Services. “The seamless integration allows our employees to work within a single platform, saving valuable time and cost via call deflection, automation of incident creation, and simplification of call reporting and analytics.”

As the new workforce environment continues to evolve, organizations are increasingly investing in technology to optimize employee experiences while delivering greater operational efficiencies across the customer service supply chain. Per a recent IDC report1, 60% of Global 2000 businesses will deploy AI and ML-enabled platforms to support the entire employee life-cycle experience from onboarding through retirement.

“Providing the proper level of support to your employees is crucial”, explains Matt Durkin, Global VP of Sales at 3CLogic. “Those enterprises who invest in optimizing for the employee experience quickly see a return in the form of improved employee performance, retention, and positive impact to the overall bottom line.”

Denny’s was voted a Newsweek Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces2 in 2021.

3CLogic will be exhibiting at ServiceNow’s upcoming in-person conference series hosted in New York City (May 11th-12th) and Las Vegas (May 25-26th), as well as ServiceNow’s virtual Knowledge Digital Experience.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms cloud platforms or CRMs by seamlessly integrating voice with existing digital channels. Its innovative solutions extend CRM and data platform capabilities for Global 2000 firms by enabling advanced and scalable features such as optimized self-service experiences, virtual and live agent interactions, and conversational analytics. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

About Denny’s Corp.

Denny’s Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America’s largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of December 29, 2021, Denny’s had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 153 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny’s, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit the Denny’s investor relations website at investor.dennys.com.

