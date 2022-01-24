Dispersive Builds Go-To-Market Leadership Team and Launches Technology Advisory Board Comprised of Recognized Global Financial Services and Data Center Industry Experts

Emerging Innovator Poised for Zero Trust/Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market Success

ROSWELL, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Dispersive–In preparing the company for its next phase of growth as a leader in the Zero Trust and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) arena, Dispersive Holdings, Inc. (Dispersive) announced today the bolstering of its leadership team with key sales and technology hires and the induction of its inaugural Technology Advisory Board.

Regarding the new members of the company’s leadership team and the new advisory board, Dispersive’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Rajiv Pimplaskar, noted the importance of both in helping drive future success.

“We recognize the importance of adding exceptional talent at Dispersive and these leaders all have proven track records of customer and partner value creation and market success,” said Pimplaskar. “As part of our continuing growth journey, we are eager for valuable feedback and insights from these industry leaders who have a variety of experience across customer and partner environments. Providing us this important guidance will be the charter of our Technology Advisory Board.”

Over the last month, Dispersive has made several key additions to its leadership team. Chris Romeo has been named Dispersive’s Vice President of Sales – Public Sector and Commercial and will be based in the Washington D.C. Metro area. Romeo has spent considerable time in the cyber-security and cloud infrastructure field with past roles at Kyriba, NICE, VMware and EMC. Robert LaRocco will serve as Dispersive’s Sales Director – Enterprise and be based out of the New York Metro area. LaRocco joins the company after an illustrious career working for Check Point, Agari, Avecto, AppSense and CA Technologies. On the product side, Harris Nussbaum joins Dispersive as its Director of Systems Engineering. Nussbaum previously worked at Foxhole Tech, Morgan 6 and is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

In addition to the new team members, Dispersive also announced the launch of its first Technology Advisory Board. Ed Simmons, currently the Head of Cloud and Technology Enablement at London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), brings more than 25 years’ experience in architecture and technology gained working in the Wall Street and Global Financial services arena. Simmons has also worked with several well-respected financial institutions including Deutsche Bank, Merrill Lynch, MSCI, and UBS.

Joining Simmons on the advisory board will be Bill Kleyman who is the EVP of Digital Solutions at Switch, a Las Vegas-based leader in technology and sustainable Exascale data center solutions. Kleyman is a well-recognized industry luminary, analyst, board member, blogger/speaker, and technical expert with unprecedented experience spanning Switch, Informa, MTM Technologies, EPAM Systems, World Wide Fittings, and others.

“We are fortunate to have recruited such top-notch industry experts who share our passion for a secure, resilient and performant world, to join our cause,” added Pimplaskar. “They clearly bring the experience and expertise necessary to accelerate our growth exponentially and will complement what is already a tremendously talented team at Dispersive.”

About Dispersive Holdings

An emerging cybersecurity leader in the Zero Trust space, Dispersive delivers the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) vision with a converged cloud-native network fabric that is ultra-secure, operationally flexible, and up to ten times faster. Dispersive’s battlefield-inspired patented technology creates virtual active-active multipath networks with rolling encryption keys and granular access controls to connect digital businesses, products, and users across any infrastructure or service edge. Government, enterprises, and channel partners can implement the solution quickly with zero touch provisioning even across multi-cloud environments to secure against new and emerging threats, including nation state actors. For more information, visit www.dispersive.io or follow us on Twitter @DispersiveHold or LinkedIn @Dispersive.

