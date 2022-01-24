Divi Labs Launches Major Update to Its Self-Custodial Crypto Wallet

New features include buying/selling crypto and converting to supported coins in wallet

San Jose, California–(Newsfile Corp. – May 25, 2022) – Divi Labs, a specialist decentralized payment ecosystem provider and developer of the self-custodial Divi Wallet has today released a raft of new features that will enable mainstream users to take full control and ownership of their digital assets. Engineered to seamlessly bridge the gap between the worlds of Trad-Fi and DeFi, the update allows users to purchase crypto, convert between 270+ supported coins, and soon, hold NFTs, all directly in their mobile Divi wallet.

Delivered with Divi Labs’ trademark focus on usability and accessibility, the new features ensure anyone can enjoy the benefits of decentralized finance, while maintaining full control of their coins and keys.

“If we’re to bring the mainstream user onboard, it’s critical we remove the barriers to entry and as much friction as possible between the old and new worlds of finance,” said Nick Saponaro, CEO, Divi Labs. “Our solution brings together the best of both. Anyone can get the user experience and compliance of a fintech with the self-custody of decentralized finance.”

In addition to the incoming NFT storage, Divi is also working on a DeFi feature set that will enable users to participate in pools on decentralized exchanges like Uniswap as well as engage in decentralized governance.

“All the pieces are now in place to make crypto as accessible and usable as possible. But it’s much more than that. It is the culmination of years of hard work, coordination, perseverance, and fortitude by the team and puts in place the infrastructure required for rapid growth,” said Saponaro.

Divi will launch the new wallet features today alongside partner LaLiga during the half-time show at the historic FC Barcelona vs Team A-League’s match in Sydney’s Accor Stadium Australia.

About Divi Labs

Divi Labs is on a mission to improve people’s lives by making crypto easy and accelerating its mainstream adoption. By removing barriers to entry, innovating new frictionless technologies, and delivering use cases for the developed and developing world, Divi is helping people across the globe to engage in the Crypto economy and achieve financial freedom and inclusion.

Everything Divi does is in service of its vision; the delivery of a new paradigm for financial services. One that is truly decentralized, accessible to all, and works for everyone.

For more information visit: https://divilabs.io

