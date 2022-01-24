DJI Announces Mini 3 Pro: Learn More Info at B&H Photo

DJI’s newest miniature features a 4K HDR camera and tri-directional obstacle avoidance.





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–B&H is pleased to announce the arrival of DJI’s latest sub-250g flyer, the Mini 3 Pro. The new miniature debuts with several impressive upgrades compared to its non-Pro predecessors, including a dramatically improved camera system, longer flight time, and, for the first time ever in a Mini-series drone, tri-directional obstacle avoidance.

The DJI Mini 3 Pro arrives with a brand-new 1/1.3″ CMOS sensor, which is a massive upgrade over the Mini 2 and Mini SE. The new camera offers the highest video resolution ever seen in a Mini drone—up to 4K60. On top of that, the powerful sensor supports the direct output of HDR video (at 4K30) and 48MP RAW stills—feats no other Mini can produce.

DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1700258-REG/dji_cp_ma_00000485_01_mini_3_pro.html

Key Features

Up to 4K60p Video & 48MP Raw Stills

Tri-Directional Obstacle Avoidance

Regulation-Friendly 8.8 oz Weight

Remote Required & Not Included

Up to 34 Minutes of Flight Time

Rotating Gimbal for Vertical Shooting

Slow Motion Video at Full HD 1080p120

Up to 7.5 Mile Range with OcuSync 3

FocusTrack Subject Tracking System

Foldable Design for Easy Travel/Storage

The upgraded camera system also includes a reimagined gimbal that offers a wider rotation range for low-angle shots. The new gimbal system also allows you to quickly switch between portrait and landscape shooting modes, making it great for social media and content creators.

In addition to the upgraded camera system, the Mini 3 Pro also features tri-directional obstacle avoidance. Featuring forward, backward, and downward dual-vision sensors, the Mini 3 Pro is the first Mini to support active obstacle sensing, making it the “safest Mini to date.”

The Mini 3 Pro’s long list of bona fides continues with exciting features never-before-seen in a Mini drone, including subject-tracking (at last!) and DJI’s flagship-level 3 video transmission system. You can read about those features and more on the Mini 3 Pro product page.

Despite the fact the DJI Mini 2 and Mini SE are two of the very best miniature flyers on the market, the DJI Mini 3 Pro eclipses them in almost every conceivable metric.

DJI Mini 3 Pro DJI Mini 2 DJI Mini SE Camera Sensor 1/.3″ CMOS 1/2.3″ CMOS 1/2.3″ CMOS Max Video



Resolution 4K60 4K30 2.7K30 HDR Output Yes (4K30) No No Obstacle



Avoidance Yes No No Active Tracking Yes No No OcuSync Version O3 OcuSync 2.0 N/A Max Flight Time 34 minutes with



Intelligent Flight



Battery 47 minutes with



Intelligent Flight



Battery Plus 31 minutes 30 minutes

By now, you’ve probably guessed that the Mini 3 Pro’s premium feature list means a significant price increase compared to its predecessors. Depending on which kit and/or accessories you opt for, you could be looking at paying as much as twice the cost of Mini 2. That might be too steep a cost for casual flyers, but for professionals and content creators, the bang is likely well worth the buck.

Learn more about DJI Mini 3 Pro with 4K60 Camera



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/video/news/dji-launches-mini-3-pro-with-4k60-camera-and-active-obstacle-avoidance

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 48 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contacts

Henry Posner



B&H Photo Video



212-615-8820



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/