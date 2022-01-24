Dodge Momentum Index Rises in April

Commercial and institutional planning both higher during the month

HAMILTON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Dodge Momentum Index (DMI) moved 6% higher in April to 164.8 (2000=100), up from the revised March reading of 155.0. The Momentum Index, issued by Dodge Construction Network, is a monthly measure of the initial report for nonresidential building projects in planning shown to lead construction spending for nonresidential buildings by a full year. In April, the commercial component of the Momentum Index rose 9%, while the institutional component moved 2% higher.


With the gain in April, the Dodge Momentum Index was just 5% shy of the all-time high set in the fall of 2021. The main impetus behind this trend is the commercial sector, which has been driven by a growing number of data center, warehouse and hotel projects entering the planning queue. The institutional component has made moderate improvements as well, as more education, healthcare and recreation projects begin the planning process. On a year-over-year basis, the Momentum Index was 17% higher than in April 2021. The commercial component was 15% higher, while the institutional component was 22% higher than a year ago.

A total of 25 projects with a value of $100 million or more entered planning in April. The leading commercial projects were the $208 million Colo 1 data center in Ashburn, VA, and the $150 million QTS data center in Fort Worth, TX. The leading institutional projects were the $300 million Banner Hospital in Buckeye, AZ, and the $287 million IU Health Saxony Hospital in Fishers, MN.

The planning backlog for nonresidential building projects continues to fill, which should provide optimism that construction activity should remain solid in the months to come. However, rising interest rates and the continued increase in material prices will moderate any rising trend through the remainder of 2022.

About Dodge Construction Network

Dodge Construction Network leverages an unmatched offering of data, analytics, and industry-spanning relationships to generate the most powerful source of information, knowledge, insights, and connections in the commercial construction industry. The company powers four longstanding and trusted industry solutions—Dodge Data & Analytics, The Blue Book Network, Sweets, and IMS—to connect the dots across the entire commercial construction ecosystem. Together, these solutions provide clear and actionable opportunities for both small teams and enterprise firms. Purpose-built to streamline the complicated, Dodge Construction Network ensures that construction professionals have the information they need to build successful businesses and thriving communities. With over a century of industry experience, Dodge Construction Network is the catalyst for modern commercial construction.

Contacts

Cailey Henderson | 104 West Partners | [email protected]

Related Stories

CorEnergy Declares Common and Preferred Dividends, Schedules Results Release for First Quarter 2022

Alcoa Executives to Participate in Conference Hosted by Bank of America

Software Sales Through North American Distributors Saw a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5% from 2018 to 2021; Year-Over-Year Growth in Q1 2022 Was an Impressive 14%, According to IDC

Liberty Broadband Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Hammerspace and Seagate Collaborate to Extend Global Data Environments with Lyve Cloud and Exos CORVAULT

Global Partners Reports First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

You may have missed

CorEnergy Declares Common and Preferred Dividends, Schedules Results Release for First Quarter 2022

Dodge Momentum Index Rises in April

Alcoa Executives to Participate in Conference Hosted by Bank of America

Software Sales Through North American Distributors Saw a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5% from 2018 to 2021; Year-Over-Year Growth in Q1 2022 Was an Impressive 14%, According to IDC

Liberty Broadband Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

error: Content is protected !!