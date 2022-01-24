Domo Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced results for its fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2022.

Fiscal First Quarter Results

Total revenue was $74.5 million, an increase of 24% year over year

Subscription revenue was $64.6 million, an increase of 24% year over year

Subscription revenue represented 87% of total revenue

Billings were $72.9 million or 25% year-over-year growth

Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) was $351.5 million as of April 30, 2022, an increase of 24% year over year

RPO expected to be recognized as revenue in the next twelve months was $225.0 million as of April 30, 2022, an increase of 24% year over year

Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.8 million

GAAP subscription gross margin was 83%, consistent with Q1 FY22

Non-GAAP subscription gross margin was 85%, an improvement of 1 percentage point from Q1 FY22

GAAP operating margin declined by 14 percentage points year over year

Non-GAAP operating margin increased by 4 percentage points year over year

GAAP net loss was $32.9 million, and GAAP net loss per share was $0.99, based on 33.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Non-GAAP net loss was $7.6 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.23, based on 33.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Cash and cash equivalents were $84.0 million as of April 30, 2022

“In today’s environment, business agility remains as important as ever,” said John Mellor, CEO, Domo. “Domo is helping companies of all sizes get leverage from their existing resources to reduce costs, improve efficiencies and drive better business outcomes — all at incredible speed. I’m confident in our ability to execute against our opportunity of transforming business by putting data to work for everyone.”

Recent Highlights

We believe the following announcements and recognition demonstrate our commitment to product innovation and customer success:

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of May 26, 2022, Domo is providing the following guidance for its second fiscal quarter and full year fiscal 2023:

Q2 Fiscal 2023

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $76.0 million to $77.0 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $0.31 and $0.35 based on 33.9 million weighted-average shares outstanding

Full Year Fiscal 2023

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $315.0 million to $319.0 million

Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be between $1.26 and $1.34 based on 34.1 million weighted-average shares outstanding

We have not reconciled guidance for non-GAAP metrics to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because such items that impact these measures are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Earnings Call Details

Domo plans to host a conference call today to review its fiscal 2023 first quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. MT/ 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Domo Investor Relations website at https://www.domo.com/ir. Participants can register for the call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/zYvDlnjs. Instructions will be shared on how to join the call after registering.

A replay will be available at (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 with conference ID #41576 following the completion of the conference call until 11:59 p.m. (ET) June 9, 2022.

About Domo

Domo transforms business by putting data to work for everyone. Domo’s low-code data app platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics to enable anyone to create data apps to power any action in their business, right where work gets done. With Domo’s fully integrated cloud-native platform, critical business processes can now be optimized in days instead of months or more. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2021 2022 Revenue: Subscription $ 52,112 $ 64,575 Professional services and other 7,950 9,889 Total revenue 60,062 74,464 Cost of revenue: Subscription (1) 9,057 10,667 Professional services and other (1) 6,101 6,994 Total cost of revenue 15,158 17,661 Gross profit 44,904 56,803 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 33,454 45,587 Research and development (1) 16,186 23,191 General and administrative (1), (2) 10,218 16,660 Total operating expenses 59,858 85,438 Loss from operations (14,954 ) (28,635 ) Other expense, net (1) (3,262 ) (4,065 ) Loss before income taxes (18,216 ) (32,700 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (112 ) 188 Net loss $ (18,104 ) $ (32,888 ) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.99 ) Weighted-average number of shares (basic and diluted) 31,004 33,295 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expenses, as follows: Cost of revenue: Subscription $ 419 $ 731 Professional services and other 334 468 Sales and marketing 3,727 8,075 Research and development 2,489 7,004 General and administrative 2,916 8,805 Other expense, net 177 181 Total stock-based compensation expenses $ 10,062 $ 25,264 (2) Includes amortization of certain intangible assets, as follows: General and administrative $ 20 $ 20

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) January 31, April 30, 2022 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,561 $ 83,995 Accounts receivable, net 64,149 46,634 Contract acquisition costs 15,417 15,065 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,975 15,487 Total current assets 173,102 161,181 Property and equipment, net 17,584 18,241 Right-of-use assets 16,392 16,006 Contract acquisition costs, noncurrent 23,177 22,047 Intangible assets, net 2,875 2,855 Goodwill 9,478 9,478 Other assets 1,981 2,064 Total assets $ 244,589 $ 231,872 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,770 $ 12,764 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 59,976 45,033 Lease liabilities 3,439 4,102 Current portion of deferred revenue 168,335 167,091 Total current liabilities 236,520 228,990 Lease liabilities, noncurrent 16,757 16,464 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 2,420 2,126 Other liabilities, noncurrent 10,882 11,157 Long-term debt 103,988 105,089 Total liabilities 370,567 363,826 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Common stock 33 33 Additional paid-in capital 1,098,084 1,125,699 Accumulated other comprehensive income 388 (315 ) Accumulated deficit (1,224,483 ) (1,257,371 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (125,978 ) (131,954 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 244,589 $ 231,872

Domo, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2021 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (18,104 ) $ (32,888 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,028 1,607 Non-cash lease expense 943 1,198 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 3,903 4,312 Stock-based compensation 10,062 25,264 Other, net 865 920 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 15,271 17,515 Contract acquisition costs (3,612 ) (3,203 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,511 (5,803 ) Accounts payable 3,383 8,085 Operating lease liabilities (1,080 ) (502 ) Accrued and other liabilities (16,079 ) (14,186 ) Deferred revenue (1,819 ) (1,538 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (2,728 ) 781 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,778 ) (1,937 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,778 ) (1,937 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan 4,133 1,563 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock (6,244 ) – Proceeds from exercise of stock options 654 724 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,457 ) 2,287 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (5 ) (697 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (5,968 ) 434 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 90,794 83,561 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 84,826 $ 83,995

Domo, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2021 2022 Reconciliation of Subscription Gross Margin on a GAAP Basis to Subscription Gross Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Revenue: Subscription $ 52,112 $ 64,575 Cost of revenue: Subscription 9,057 10,667 Subscription gross profit on a GAAP basis 43,055 53,908 Subscription gross margin on a GAAP basis 83 % 83 % Stock-based compensation 419 731 Subscription gross profit on a non-GAAP basis $ 43,474 $ 54,639 Subscription gross margin on a non-GAAP basis 83 % 85 % Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses on a GAAP Basis to Total Operating Expenses on a Non-GAAP Basis: Total operating expenses on a GAAP basis $ 59,858 $ 85,438 Stock-based compensation (9,132 ) (23,884 ) Amortization of certain intangible assets (20 ) (20 ) Total operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis $ 50,706 $ 61,534 Reconciliation of Operating Loss on a GAAP Basis to Operating Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating loss on a GAAP basis $ (14,954 ) $ (28,635 ) Stock-based compensation 9,885 25,083 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 Operating loss on a non-GAAP basis $ (5,049 ) $ (3,532 ) Reconciliation of Operating Margin on a GAAP Basis to Operating Margin on a Non-GAAP Basis: Operating margin on a GAAP basis (25 )% (38 )% Stock-based compensation 17 33 Operating margin on a non-GAAP basis (8 )% (5 )% Reconciliation of Net Loss on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss on a GAAP basis $ (18,104 ) $ (32,888 ) Stock-based compensation 10,062 25,264 Amortization of certain intangible assets 20 20 Net loss on a non-GAAP basis $ (8,022 ) $ (7,604 ) Reconciliation of Net Loss per Share on a GAAP Basis to Net Loss per Share on a Non-GAAP Basis: Net loss per share on a GAAP basis $ (0.58 ) $ (0.99 ) Stock-based compensation 0.32 0.76 Net loss per share on a non-GAAP basis $ (0.26 ) $ (0.23 ) Billings: Total revenue $ 60,062 $ 74,464 Add: Deferred revenue (end of period) 128,510 167,091 Deferred revenue, noncurrent (end of period) 1,923 2,126 Less: Deferred revenue (beginning of period) (129,079 ) (168,335 ) Deferred revenue, noncurrent (beginning of period) (3,173 ) (2,420 ) Increase in deferred revenue (current and noncurrent) (1,819 ) (1,538 ) Billings $ 58,243 $ 72,926 Reconciliation of Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (2,728 ) $ 781 Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan 4,133 1,563 Purchases of property and equipment (1,778 ) (1,937 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ (373 ) $ 407

