Eigen Technologies Named to Forbes AI 50 List of Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eigen Technologies (Eigen), the global intelligent document processing (IDP) provider, is proud to announce that the company has been named on the fourth annual Forbes AI 50 list 2022 for North America. Produced in partnership with Sequoia Capital, this list recognizes the standout privately held companies in North America that are making the most interesting and impactful uses of AI.

In selecting honorees for this year’s list, Forbes evaluated hundreds of submissions, handpicking the top 50 most compelling companies. These are the businesses that are leading in the development and use of AI technology. With its focus on no-code, easy to use AI-powered IDP software with a small data approach, Eigen is a standout example of the type of business that embodies these qualities.

Dr. Lewis Z. Liu, Co-Founder & CEO, Eigen Technologies said:

“Eigen has always been focused on taking cutting-edge technology and applying it to solve real world business problems, so we are absolutely thrilled to be recognized by Forbes as one of the most impactful AI businesses. We have won many awards over the years but being listed among these AI innovators is particularly special as it recognizes the very qualities that we seek to live by at Eigen. IDP technology, such as ours, is at the forefront of the next revolution in how organizations make use of the 80-90% of their data that is currently trapped and unusable. We pioneered the small data approach that is essential to turning this information into structured usable data and as a result we’re seeing fantastic traction in the market. We see this award as a recognition of our pioneering work that shows we’re on the right path as we scale.”

About Eigen Technologies

Eigen is an intelligent document processing (IDP) company that enables its clients to quickly and precisely extract answers from their documents, so they can better manage risk, scale operations, automate processes and navigate dynamic regulatory environments.

Eigen’s customizable, no-code AI-powered platform uses machine learning to automate the extraction of answers from documents and can be applied to a wide variety of use cases. It understands context and delivers better accuracy on far fewer training documents, while protecting the security of clients’ data.

Our clients include some of the best-known and respected names in finance, insurance, law and professional services, including Goldman Sachs, ING, BlackRock, Aviva and Allen & Overy. Almost half of all global systemically important banks (G-SIBs) use Eigen to overcome their document and data challenges. Eigen is backed by Goldman Sachs, Temasek, Lakestar, Dawn Capital, ING Ventures, Anthemis and the Sony Innovation Fund by IGV.

