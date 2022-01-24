Eisai Contributes to the Science of Cancer Medicine at ASCO 2022

TOKYO, May 27, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today the presentation of research across various types of cancer from its oncology portfolio during the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting (#ASCO22), which is taking place virtually and in-person in Chicago from June 3 to 7. Notable presentations include a poster discussion of safety and efficacy data (NCT03386942; Abstract: #5513) from the platinum-resistant ovarian cancer cohort expansion of a Phase 1 study evaluating the antibody drug conjugate (ADC) co-developed by Eisai and Bristol Myers Squibb (Headquarters: the United States), farletuzumab ecteribulin (MORAb-202), as well as a poster presentation featuring dose optimization findings for farletuzumab ecteribulin (NCT03386942; Abstract: #3090).

“Safety and efficacy analyses in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer for farletuzumab ecteribulin suggest antibody drug conjugates may represent a promising therapeutic strategy for these patients with limited treatment options,” said Dr. Takashi Owa, President, Oncology Business Group at Eisai. “Eisai’s first antibody drug conjugate combines our in-house developed anti-folate receptor alpha antibody and our anticancer agent eribulin using an enzyme cleavable linker, illustrating our dedication to building on our medicines to improve cancer care for more patients.”

New research from the LEAP (LEnvatinib And Pembrolizumab) clinical program evaluating lenvatinib (LENVIMA) plus pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA), the anti-PD-1 therapy from Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA, includes subgroup analyses from the pivotal Phase 3 CLEAR (Study 307)/KEYNOTE-581 trial evaluating the combination in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and Phase 3 Study 309/KEYNOTE-775 trial evaluating the combination in patients with advanced endometrial carcinoma (EC). A poster discussion will evaluate the impact of subsequent therapies in patients with advanced RCC receiving the combination (NCT02811861; Abstract: #4514); while a poster presentation will discuss the efficacy of next line therapy after treatment with lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab in advanced EC (NCT03517449; Abstract: #5587).

“The combination of lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab has helped to expand physicians’ arsenal of treatment options for patients living with advanced renal cell carcinoma and advanced endometrial carcinoma around the world,” said Richard C. Woodman, MD, Chief Clinical Officer, Oncology Business Group at Eisai. “Our data at ASCO 2022 demonstrate our commitment to continuing to investigate the combination through post-hoc analyses with the goal of providing healthcare professionals with tools to support them in making better-informed treatment decisions for their patients.”

In March 2018, Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada), through an affiliate, entered into a strategic collaboration for the worldwide co- development and co-commercialization of lenvatinib, both as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab. To date, more than 20 trials have been initiated under the LEAP clinical program, which is evaluating the combination across more than 10 different tumor types.

In June 2021, Eisai and Bristol Myers Squibb entered into an exclusive global strategic collaboration agreement for the co-development and co-commercialization of farletuzumab ecteribulin, a folate receptor alpha (FRα)-targeting ADC. Eisai and Bristol Myers Squibb are currently investigating farletuzumab ecteribulin in FRα-positive solid tumors (inclusive of endometrial, ovarian, lung and breast cancers) in two studies: a Phase 1 clinical study in Japan and a Phase 1/2 clinical study in the United States.

This release discusses investigational compounds and investigational uses for FDA-approved products. It is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy and safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational compounds or investigational uses of FDA-approved products will successfully complete clinical development or gain FDA approval.

For more information, visit www.eisai.com/news/2022/pdf/enews202241pdf.pdf.

