West Palm Beach, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – May 6, 2022) – EMP Money launches a revolutionary DeFi 2.0 platform that is all set to change the decentralized finance space with its innovative smart contracts. When there are so many projects competing for attention in the DeFi space today, it’s difficult to determine which one to trust and invest in. That’s why EMP MONEY is a shining light in the DeFi space.

EMP Money Launches Revolutionary DeFi 2.0 Platform

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8717/122907_027368b4e43fa976_001full.jpg

What is EMP?

EMP is an algorithmic token with the first decentralized algorithmic stable coin on the Binance Smart chain, pegged to the price of Ethereum (at a rate of 4000 EMP: 1 ETH).

Many crypto beginners looking for a reliable investment in crypto tend to back out at the last moment due to a lack of stability and trust. EMP Money provides good exposure to investors and it has some of the lowest fees in crypto!. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this sleeping giant.

The protocol is based on a series of complicated interactions, with the pricing dynamics of the ecosystem’s many tokens determined by the activities of stakeholders.

How does it work?

When the price of EMP exceeds the peg, the protocol creates additional EMP to increase supply and push the price back down to the peg. This new EMP is circulated throughout the Boardroom before being delivered to ESHARE token holders. This increases the demand for ESHARE. Alternatively, if below peg (the price of ETH) the protocol will allow users to exchange their EMP for Ebonds. This depletes EMP’s supply, putting upward pressure on the price near the peg.

EMP is working on optimizing the protocol and creating profit for the early investors through Farms and Boardroom in the medium term until the peg is attained. Once the peg is established, the system’s mechanics will focus on maintaining stability and consistency, allowing EMP to serve as a mirrored, liquid asset to ETH.

Finally, the goal of the EMP Money protocol is to give its investors the opportunity to stay exposed to Ethereum, regardless of whether they are long-time Ethereum holders, DeFi users, or newcomers to the industry. At the same time, they may benefit from an entire ecosystem created around EMP, which aims to put their Ethereum to work for them without the exorbitant costs.

Low-Risk Exposure To ETH

The project is effectively fractional ETH because it is pegged to it. EMP Money’s mission is to become a beacon of stability and growth for the Ethereum token on the Binance Smart chain, rather than simply offering high APRs to the investors.

Investors may make use of a complete ecosystem built around EMP. EMP Money is one of the only crypto enterprises where everyone can benefit because the initiative doesn’t rely on trading the actual coins. It’s a seigniorage technique that generates attractive and long-term APRs through regulated inflation. EMP keeps a mathematical track of the price of ETH. As a result, users can profit from ETH exposure right away. With over $12 million in liquidity, users might make good money on their ETH every day.

What makes EMP the Hope of Defi 2.0

On top of the basic seigniorage mathematics, EMP has included a slew of extra-economic incentives. This is groundbreaking because it establishes a new benchmark for similar undertakings. They’ve added nodes to the mix (synthetic nodes that are all the rage right now). This generates incredible use cases while also assisting with the underlying economics.

Detonator

Detonator is the first daily ROI contract that combines incentives, taxes, and compounding to generate a return on investment using EMP-ETH LP tokens. Detonator acts as a gamified smart contract for the BSC network that gives all members an equal chance to earn.

