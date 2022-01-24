Energous to Participate in LD Micro Conference

CEO Cesar Johnston to Present Corporate Overview and Technology Demonstration at Investor Reception Event

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, today announced that Energous’ Chief Executive Officer, Cesar Johnston, will be hosting a reception at the upcoming 2022 LD Micro Invitational, a three-day investor conference, at the Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on June 7th-9th, 2022.

During the reception, Energous will present a corporate overview, as well as demonstrate the latest WattUp PowerBridge technology supporting electronic shelf labels (ESLs) and RF-tags. A copy of the company’s presentation will be available on the investor section of the company’s IR website https://ir.energous.com/.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the Wireless Power Network global leader. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first-generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities and medical devices. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded over 200 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

Contacts

Energous Investor Relations:
Padilla IR

[email protected]

Energous Public Relations:
SHIFT COMMUNICATIONS

Darren Weiss

[email protected].com

