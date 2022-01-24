Enfusion Launches New Features to Address Emerging OEMS Adoption Across Asset Management Industry

Industry increasingly turning to SaaS-based technologies to facilitate multi-asset operations

NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enfusion, Inc. (“Enfusion”) (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-native SaaS solutions for investment managers, released more than 100 enhancements and new features for its Order and Execution Management System (OEMS) in Q1 2022, as the asset management community increasingly shifts towards solutions that address the complexities associated with managing sophisticated daily order flow.

Asset managers globally are faced with fee compression, market volatility, and the need to diversify their suite of investment product offerings to meet client demand. Many are launching new investment products, often multi-asset, where the focus is outside of their core strategies. As they make this shift, like their hedge fund counterparts, new technologies including SaaS-based Order and Execution Management (“OEMS”) Systems have gained traction. As reported in Enfusion’s Q1 2022 earnings, Enfusion OEMS bookings accounted for 46% of total bookings in Q1 compared to an average of 25% in the same period last year (+21%).

Enfusion is one seam-free, front-to-back office platform which is built natively as multi-tenant SaaS. It includes a Portfolio Management System, OEMS, General Ledger Accounting System, and Analytics System. Managers can deploy the full platform or individual modules. Enfusion offers its platform across desktop, web, and mobile.

“Enfusion has been a valued partner as we’ve expanded into new asset classes,” said Sean Greenwaldt, Director of Trading, Crabel Capital Management. “Their consultative approach gave us the confidence to entrust Enfusion with this vital business function. The highly functional multi-asset OMS solution that was delivered has allowed us to optimize the output from critical internal resources and has facilitated our firm’s growth in an efficient fashion.”

Based on the continued feedback loop from its clients, Enfusion has rolled out new OEMS features in Q1 which are also attractive to the greater investment community, including:

Expanded Fixed Income Support: Users benefit from improved allocation support, RFQ entry and storage, and API feature support.

Users benefit from improved allocation support, RFQ entry and storage, and API feature support. Improved Broker Defaults: Users have the ability to automatically assign counterparties to orders at order generation for non-listed products, which reduces manual selection errors.

Users have the ability to automatically assign counterparties to orders at order generation for non-listed products, which reduces manual selection errors. CDX Routing Schemes: Users can create execution schemes for CDX orders allowing for quick transmission to execution venues.

Users can create execution schemes for CDX orders allowing for quick transmission to execution venues. Expanded IRS and CDX order functionality: Enhanced IRS and CDX order tickets allow for quick, intuitive order entry and staging as well as integration with the RFQ process to maintain best execution audit history.

“Technology solutions for investment managers are no longer pigeonholed for specific manager styles, opening the door for asset managers to tap into solutions that have traditionally been thought of as ‘hedge fund’ specific,” said Thomas Kim, Chief Executive Officer at Enfusion. “Asset managers are seeking an approach to order and execution management that allows them to do more, at scale, and do it more easily. Between the continued feedback we receive from those across the industry, and the scalable SaaS based nature of our business, we can easily roll out upgrades and enhancements that better the experience without disrupting it, as the business of asset management evolves.”

