European Sports Retailer Kicks Off Their Revenue Strategy with Bridgeline

WOBURN, Mass., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that their NLP site search product, Celebros, has been chosen by another sports retailer on the AB Commerce platform.

The premier sports and leisure store, Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, has selected Bridgeline for a multi-year subscription after testing 5 competing site search products. Not only is this another win from Bridgeline’s partnership with AB Commerce, but this contract also adds to the number of online sporting goods stores Bridgeline provides site search solutions to internationally.

Bridgeline’s Celebros is AI-powered and differentiates itself from others with its natural language processing (NLP) capabilities. Celebros’ NLP processes and analyzes search inputs to return accurate results despite minor discrepancies that are common in human language. It is crucial for eCommerce sites to have a site search tool that can understand nuances in search terms and the ability to return relevant results in high SKU environments. In industries with high SKU catalogs such as sporting goods, there are often products from different brands, categories, as well as variations within each sport that require advanced search technology.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline says, “We’re excited to see another win from our partnership with AB Commerce. We look forward to helping our customers grow in collaboration with our partner.”

