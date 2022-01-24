Ev Dynamics Delivers 40 Customized 7.5-Meter Electric Vans to Europe

HONG KONG, May 4, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (the “Company”, Stock Code: 476, together with its subsidiaries, collectively “Ev Dynamics” or the “Group”), a provider of new energy vehicles and integrated technology solutions, sets to deliver 40 custom-made 7.5-meter electric vans to Europe this year.

In line with its unique value-added business approach, Ev Dynamics customizes and develops a cabin-chassis to which customers can install compartment and do fitting on top of it according to their needs. The electric vans will be transformed into electric school buses that fit in with plans in Spain to expand her sustainable public and urban transport network.

“This particular customer in Spain was sourcing for an EV solution as part of their plans to launch greener and more energy-efficient school buses. Ev Dynamics hence custom-developed an electric vehicle light-weight and low-power consuming, which we believe will be a welcomed choice with demand for more sustainable urban mobility climbing,” said Miguel Valldecabres Polop, CEO of Ev Dynamics.

Ev Dynamics is equipped for and ready to take its tailor-made approach on new energy vehicle solutions worldwide, especially to high-growth European and Latin American electric vehicle markets. It has delivered very recently to a major customer in Mexico.

Miguel Valldecabres Polop continued: “We have been focused on promoting our value-added business approach to foster business in high-growth EV markets in the past year. There is a massive market demand for customized new energy vehicles in Europe, yet not many companies are able to provide and deliver tailor-to-needs solutions to last-mile delivery platforms. That is where Ev Dynamics comes in, as we have proven ability to satisfy those customer needs.”

About Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 476)

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited is a pioneer and prominent player in China’s new energy commercial vehicles market, as well as a whole-vehicle manufacturer of specialty passenger vehicles and new energy passenger vehicles. It is an integrated driving and logistics solutions provider with a solid technological foundation in diverse areas including new energy platform power systems and their key components. The Group has a production base in Chongqing, boasts extensive domestic and overseas sales networks, and focuses on serving high-growth markets in Southeast Asia, Europe and Latin America.

