Evaluate appoints Matthew Wright as Chief Financial Officer

London, UK and Boston, MA – 11 May 2022 – Evaluate, a leading provider of market intelligence and predictive analytics for the pharmaceutical industry, has today announced that it has appointed Matthew Wright as Chief Financial Officer. Wright will work closely with both the Evaluate and Norstella executive and finance teams as the newly merged organisation combines as a $1.6 billion global pharma commercial intelligence provider.

Wright commented: “This is a really exciting time to join the business as it comes together to build a comprehensive data, insight and intelligence solution that will inform and support the industry across the entire drug lifecycle from pipeline to patient.

“I look forward to working with the leadership team to further extend our reach so that we can make an even greater contribution to those that are bringing new drugs to market and help patients gain access to life-saving therapies, faster,” he said.

Wright has over 15 years’ experience as a seasoned executive, providing financial analysis of performance, growth and acquisition opportunities and strategic decision support to senior leadership teams. He joins Evaluate from Informa Intelligence where he was most recently Finance Director for Pharma and Financial. He previously held similar roles at TNT Express and Ascential and brings complementary knowledge of high value B2B subscription business to Evaluate.

Lucy Ralph, CAO of Evaluate, added: “We have ambitious growth plans for the future as a newly merged business. We are determined to build on our success to date by offering an end-to-end view of the pharmaceutical market landscape and I’m confident that Matt will play a central role in helping us to grow as a business.”

-Ends-

About Evaluate Ltd

Since 1996, Evaluate, a Norstella company, has provided the life sciences industry with the data, insight and intelligence to facilitate confident decision making on high-value investments in treatments and markets. We enable our clients to embed our proprietary and industry data into their workflows, tools and processes so they can work more effectively and efficiently. For more information about Evaluate, visit www.evaluate.com and follow us on LinkedIn and twitter.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melanie Oxford

E: [email protected]

M: 07515 632065

Source: RealWire