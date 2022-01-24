Everstream Analytics Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum announced its selection of the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2022 – companies that are tackling issues from sustainability and climate change to healthcare and more.

This year’s cohort includes representation from 30 economies on six continents with reach far beyond traditional tech hubs like Silicon Valley.

Everstream provides predictive insights and risk analytics to manage and avoid potential supply chain disruptions

SAN MARCOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everstream Analytics, a leading supply chain risk insights and advanced analytics provider, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers”.

The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

With their selection as Technology Pioneer, Everstream CEO Julie Gerdeman will be invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Everstream will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

“We’re excited to welcome Everstream Analytics to our 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers,” says Saemoon Yoon, Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, World Economic Forum. “Everstream and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world’s most complex issues today. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world.”

“The global pandemic has shined a light on inherent risks within the global supply chain, causing significant hurdles for companies across the world that rely on widespread partner ecosystems,” said Julie Gerdeman, CEO, Everstream. “We help supply chain professionals across the world see around inevitable supply chain blind spots. Our proprietary, AI-powered technology delivers real-time, actionable insights to companies before an incident has the chance to impact to their supply chain.”

For the first time, over one-third of selected Technology Pioneer firms are led by women, well above the industry average. The firms also come from regions all around the world, creating a truly global community. This year’s cohort includes start-ups from 30 countries, with Vietnam, Rwanda and Czech Republic represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. This year’s Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community’s selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company’s relevance with the World Economic Forum’s Platforms.

About Everstream



Everstream Analytics sets the global supply chain standard. Through the application of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to its vast proprietary dataset, Everstream delivers the predictive insights and risk analytics businesses need for a smarter, more autonomous and sustainable supply chain. Everstream’s proven solution integrates with procurement, logistics and business continuity platforms generating the complete information, sharper analysis, and accurate predictions required to turn the supply chain into a business asset. To learn more, visit www.everstream.ai.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Technology Pioneers:



The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

