EVI Industries Sets Multiple Records in Third Quarter Operating Results; Backlog is Over $150 Million

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: EVI) announced today its results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2022, as well as updates related to its long-term buy-and-build growth strategy that occurred following the completion of the third fiscal quarter.

Highlights to EVI’s Financial Results

Three-Month Results (compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021)

Revenue decreased 4% to $60 million

Gross profit increased 8% to a record $17 million

Gross margin increased 320 basis points to a record 28.4%

Net income decreased from $0.63 million to $0.04 million

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 18% from $2.6 million to $2.1 million, or approximately 3.6%

Nine-Month Results (compared to the nine months ended March 31, 2021)

Revenue increased 4% to a record $184 million

Gross profit increased 18% to a record $52 million

Gross margin increased 340 basis points to a record 27.9%

Net income increased 61% from $1.6 million to $2.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 30% from $7.4 million to a record $9.6 million, or approximately 5.2% Henry M. Nahmad, EVI’s Chairman and CEO commented: “Like other companies in our industry, and almost all industries, during the third fiscal quarter, we continued to deal with and navigate through certain adverse economic conditions, including continued supply chain constraints, unpredictable lead times, inflation, and labor shortages. Notwithstanding the challenges and their impact on our results, we were able to successfully complete multiple acquisitions since the start of calendar year 2022, we have over 20% growth in our backlog of confirmed customer sales contracts, we achieved record gross profits and gross margins, we continued to deploy our advanced operating technologies, and we recently extended our favorable credit facility for five years.”

Multiple Acquisitions Drive Continued Expansion

The Company continued to deploy capital in connection with several acquisitions during and following the completion of the third fiscal quarter, which evidences management’s confidence in the commercial laundry industry and the Company’s long-term growth objectives. The Company completed the acquisition of Consolidated Laundry Equipment during February 2022. In addition, following the completion of the third fiscal quarter, the Company entered into an agreement to acquire Lakewood, Colorado based Clean Designs and Clean Route, and completed the acquisition of Pearl, Mississippi based Laundry South and the acquisition of Spynr, a highly specialized full-service marketing agency with vast experience and connections in the commercial laundry industry from which the Company believes it will be able to provide critical digital marketing services to existing and prospective laundry business customers.

Mr. Nahmad commented: “We believe that our acquisition of Clean Designs, if consummated, will strengthen our leading market share position in Colorado and the surrounding area. With our acquisition of Laundry South, we expand our sales and service operations into the state of Mississippi and increase our presence and market share in eastern Louisiana. These acquisitions, along with the acquisition of Consolidated Laundry Equipment during February 2022, are consistent with four primary objectives of our growth strategy: (1) to build the industry’s foremost group of sales professionals, (2) to amass the most knowledgeable and well-trained network of commercial laundry technicians, (3) to add product representations and service capabilities to better serve our growing customer base, and (4) to continue building a modern and technologically advanced operation, including well-located distribution facilities from which we may best support our sales and service operations. ”

Strong and Flexible Balance Sheet

As the Company has previously stated, the health and strength of its balance sheet is critical to long-term success. The Company’s balance sheet continues to be strong and afford management the necessary flexibility to act when needed in connection with attractive investment opportunities. At March 31, 2022, EVI had net debt of $18.3 million, which represents a $12.5 million increase in net debt as compared to the end of fiscal 2021. The change in net debt is primarily due to changes in working capital and cash used in connection with the acquisition of Consolidated Laundry Equipment. With respect to working capital, accounts receivable increased over $4.0 million and inventory increased nearly $16 million as compared to June 30, 2021, of which approximately $2 million was acquired in connection with acquisitions. These increases were offset in part by a nearly $11 million increase in customer deposits.

Mr. Nahmad commented: “The increase in inventory is due to increased purchases in light of constrained product availability and lengthened lead times, as well as inventory held by us pending delivery and installation due in large part to third-party labor shortages slowing what has historically been a fluid and speedy delivery and installation process across our industry. While it is difficult to ascertain how long these adverse conditions will persist, it is important to know that the majority of the roughly $6.0 million buildup of inventory in successive quarters attributed to continuing operations is associated with confirmed customer sales contracts.”

In addition, on May 6, 2022, we were successful in extending our up to $140 million credit facility for an additional five years.

Record Backlog of Confirmed Customer Sales Contracts

During the third fiscal quarter, the Company’s backlog increased by over 20% reaching nearly $150 million. As of today, the Company’s backlog is even greater after accounting for the backlog acquired in connection with acquisitions completed following the end of the third fiscal quarter and new customer sales contracts.

Mr. Nahmad commented: “We believe that the size and increase in our backlog reflects the capabilities of our growing and talented sales organization combined with our representation of loyal suppliers that deliver efficient, effective, and well supported products. For these reasons and others, we are confident that we have a significant advantage in capturing a greater portion of future demand for the commercial laundry products and services we provide across the industrial, OPL, vended, and multifamily segments in the geographies we cover.”

Revenue and Customer Activity

Revenue performance during the third fiscal quarter reflects the adverse impact of supply chain disruptions OEMs continue to experience, which results in constrained product availability and lengthened lead times. The unpredictable timing of product deliveries combined with labor shortages has caused installation and service delays. Accordingly, revenue for the third fiscal quarter was $60 million or 4.0% less as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year, and revenue was flat in successive quarters. Meanwhile, revenue for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2022 increased 4.0% as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Mr. Nahmad commented: “Despite these challenges and our revenue performance during the third fiscal quarter, we are encouraged by the fact that industrial laundry customers have returned to market, that travel and hospitality occupancy rates are increasing, and that the healthcare industry remains strong. These are just a few of the factors that are driving demand for the OPL products and services we provide. Additionally, vended laundry owners continue to execute on new store opportunities and equipment replacement and repair, and revenue derived from multi-family customers remains consistent with contractual obligations. All of these trends have contributed to the growth of our backlog of confirmed customer sales contracts, which we expect to recognize in future quarters.”

Record Gross Profit and Gross Margins

Although revenue was adversely impacted, the Company set records for both gross profit and gross margin for the third fiscal quarter and the nine-month period ended March 31, 2022. Like other industries, manufacturers of commercial laundry products have experienced inflationary pressures and continue to raise prices. Accordingly, the Company raised selling prices and took certain other measures to improve gross margins. For the third fiscal quarter, gross margins increased over 300 basis points to a record 28.4% as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year. Gross margins for the nine-month period ended March 31, 2022 increased over 300 basis points from 24.5% during the same period of the prior fiscal year to a record 27.9%. The increase in gross margin resulted in an 8.0% increase in gross profit for a record $17.1 million during the third fiscal quarter and an 18% increase in gross profit for a record $51.5 million during the nine-month period ended March 31, 2022, each as compared to the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Mr. Nahmad commented: “We believe that our continued gross margin improvement reflects the benefits we derive from our efforts to improve and expand upon the comprehensive commercial laundry solutions we sell, install, and service for our customers. In connection with these capabilities, it is important to highlight that in the third fiscal quarter, ten of the fifteen business units included in EVI’s operating results had gross margins equal to or greater than 28%. Given we are still early in the growth of our Company, we are encouraged by this performance and are striving to continuously improve gross margin performance at all of our business units.”

Looking Forward

Mr. Nahmad commented: “Our long-term confidence is based on our achievements during and following the completion of the third fiscal quarter, including that we acquired three additional businesses and have a definitive agreement to acquire a fourth additional business, we have a backlog worth nearly $150 million, we set records for gross profit and gross margin, we sustained a healthy balance sheet, we secured ample and well-priced liquidity for an additional five years, we continued to further modernize our business, and we attracted and retained talented professionals to support our growth and profitability objectives. As our approach and results have earned us a positive reputation in and around our industry, including among owners of quality businesses which we may seek to add to our growing EVI family and among talented professionals who we may seek to hire, we remain highly confident in the long-term growth and profitability prospects of our Company.”

EVI Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Results of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited 9-Months



Ended 9-Months



Ended 3-Months



Ended 3-Months



Ended 03/31/22 03/31/21 03/31/22 03/31/21 Revenues $ 184,485 $ 177,456 $ 60,042 $ 62,413 Cost of Sales 132,977 133,989 42,980 46,659 Gross Profit 51,508 43,467 17,062 15,754 SG&A 47,680 41,330 16,874 15,025 Operating Income 3,828 2,137 188 729 Interest and Other (Expense) Income, net (390 ) (122 ) (125 ) 197 Income before Income Taxes 3,438 2,015 63 926 Provision for Income Taxes 851 411 23 301 Net Income $ 2,587 $ 1,604 $ 40 $ 625 Net Income per Share Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.12 $ 0.00 $ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.12 $ 0.00 $ 0.04 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Basic 12,321 12,101 12,402 12,252 Diluted 12,696 12,545 12,663 12,785

EVI Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data) Unaudited 03/31/22 06/30/21 Assets Current assets Cash $ 5,604 $ 6,057 Accounts receivable, net 33,124 28,904 Inventories, net 40,781 25,129 Vendor deposits 2,022 367 Contract assets 357 347 Other current assets 6,953 4,419 Total current assets 88,841 65,223 Equipment and improvements, net 12,140 10,594 Operating lease assets 7,466 7,060 Intangible assets, net 23,943 23,677 Goodwill 65,861 63,881 Other assets 6,930 7,415 Total assets $ 205,181 $ 177,850 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 26,346 $ 26,227 Accrued employee expenses 6,420 7,528 Customer deposits 21,114 10,344 Contract liabilities 20 3,232 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,458 2,131 Total current liabilities 56,358 49,462 Deferred tax liabilities, net 4,157 4,208 Long-term operating lease liabilities 5,784 5,567 Long-term debt, net 23,914 11,873 Total liabilities 90,213 71,110 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value – – Common stock, $.025 par value 315 310 Additional paid-in capital 96,342 90,501 Retained earnings 21,381 18,794 Treasury stock (3,070 ) (2,865 ) Total shareholders’ equity 114,968 106,740 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 205,181 $ 177,850



EVI Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) For the nine months ended 03/31/22 03/31/21 Operating activities: Net income $ 2,587 $ 1,604 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,795 3,388 Amortization of debt discount 41 41 Provision for bad debt expense 231 252 Non-cash lease expense 138 47 Stock compensation 1,947 1,834 Inventory reserve (274 ) (178 ) (Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes (51 ) 953 Other (24 ) (277 ) (Increase) decrease in operating assets: Accounts receivable (3,129 ) 2,799 Inventories (13,476 ) (674 ) Vendor deposits (1,485 ) (1,459 ) Contract assets (10 ) (8,873 ) Other assets (1,214 ) (2,153 ) Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses (829 ) 3,323 Accrued employee expenses (1,170 ) 684 Customer deposits 10,081 2,062 Contract liabilities (3,212 ) 2,117 Net cash (used) provided by operating activities (6,054 ) 5,490 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (3,066 ) (1,934 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3,187 ) (4,818 ) Net cash used by investing activities (6,253 ) (6,752 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 46,000 37,500 Debt repayments (34,000 ) (42,500 ) Repurchases of common stock in satisfaction of employee tax withholding obligations (205 ) (629 ) Issuances of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 59 21 Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 11,854 (5,608 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (453 ) (6,870 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,057 9,789 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 5,604 $ 2,919

EVI Industries, Inc.



Henry M. Nahmad, Chairman and CEO – (305) 402-9300



Sloan Bohlen, Investor Relations – [email protected]

