Evolv Technology Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), a global leader in weapons detection security screening, today announced the appointment of Mr. Mark Donohue to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2022. Mr. Donohue will succeed Mr. Mario Ramos, who has accepted a role as CEO at a privately held financial services company. Mr. Ramos will continue in his current role until May 31, 2022 to ensure a smooth transition.

Mr. Donohue will assume global responsibility for the Company’s accounting, finance, treasury, risk compliance, information technology, supply chain, manufacturing and investor relations functions. Mr. Donohue joins Evolv Technology from Vestmark, a leading financial technology provider of SaaS-based portfolio management and trading tools, where he has served as Chief Financial Officer since 2018.

“We’re excited to welcome Mark to the executive management team,” said Mr. Peter George, President and Chief Executive Officer of Evolv Technology. “Mark’s career has been shaped over 25 years of executive leadership at category leading technology companies across the SaaS, cybersecurity and networking markets. We believe his experience and leadership will be particularly important as we prepare for the next stage of our growth.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining Evolv Technology, a leader in weapons detection security screening,” said Mr. Donohue. “Evolv provides industry-leading technology that is helping to solve the very important challenge of keeping the visiting public safe. I look forward to joining the team as we work to extend Evolv’s leadership position in one of the fastest growing markets across the technology industry.”

Prior to joining Vestmark, Mr. Donohue served in several senior roles on the finance team of Rapid7, (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, including Vice President of Finance. Before that, he spent seven years at Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO), the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet, where he served as Senior Director, Strategy, Finance and Business Operations for the Mobility Business Group. Previously he served as Director of Investor Relations and Assistant Treasurer for Starent Networks, Corp. (NASDAQ: STAR), a leading provider of infrastructure solutions that enable mobile operators to deliver multimedia services to their subscribers. Earlier in his career, Mr. Donohue held various roles at IDC, Ferris Baker Watts, Teradyne and Quantum Corporation. Mr. Donohue earned an MBA and MSF from Boston College and a Bachelor’s Degree from The University of New Hampshire.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire leadership team, I would like to thank Mario for the valuable contributions he has made since joining the team,” continued Mr. George. “During Mario’s tenure we made important progress in the areas of people, systems, controls and technology which positions us well in our growth plans as a public company. We wish Mario well in his next chapter.”

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is a leader in weapons detection for security screening, securing the world's most iconic venues and companies. Its mission is enabling a better experience and better security for venues, creating a safer world to work, learn, and play by transforming physical security to make everywhere safer. Its security screening has scanned more than 250 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security's Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States, and its technology combines powerful, advanced sensors with proven artificial intelligence (AI), security ecosystem integrations, and comprehensive venue analytics to reliably detect threats 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors.

