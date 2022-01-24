Evolv Technology Hits All the Right Security Notes at Dollywood Theme Park

Artificial Intelligence and sensor-based system has guests singing praises for easier and safer entry

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV, “Evolv”), a leader in weapons detection security screening, today announced that Dollywood has selected Evolv Express®, its artificial intelligence (AI) based weapons detection system, to help guests safely enjoy the theme park.

As part of its 37th season opening, Dollywood has been working with traffic engineers and security experts to expedite the way customers move through their parking lot, toll plaza, tram routes, and front gates.

With Evolv Express, guests arriving at the park don’t have to stop or remove items from their pockets or bags to enter the theme park. Evolv Express identifies weapons and other potential safety threats without compromising the guest experience. By using Evolv Express, Dollywood is able to streamline the islands of patrons entering and exiting the park, making it a much smoother and faster process.

“Today, proactively identifying and addressing security threats is more than a 9-5 job. It requires 24/7 attention on what’s physically happening in our park and what could happen in our IT infrastructure,” said Eugene Naughton, President of The Dollywood Company. “With Evolv Express, we believe our patrons are safe as they breeze through the entrance. Additionally, using Evolv Insights™ complements our cybersecurity efforts by providing historical screening data to identify outliers and more effectively staff the park. With Evolv Express, Dollywood customers will have even more enjoyable experiences as lines are eliminated while security is enhanced.”

Dollywood is a highly awarded and widely recognized leader in the amusement industry, including being named one of the world’s top three theme parks. Each season, Dollywood welcomes more than three million people at its 160-acre theme park featuring more than 50 rides and attractions.

“As Dollywood prepares for the busy summer season and families and friends plan their vacations, they can rely on Evolv Express to quickly move foot traffic by screening 3600 people per hour and identifying weapons 10 times faster than metal detectors without compromising public safety,” said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology. “As more people get outside this summer, we’re proud of the work we’re doing for Dollywood and at theme parks across the country to help keep guests safe while playing an important behind-the-scenes role in helping them create fun memories.”

About Dollywood

Winner of the 2010 Applause Award, Dollywood consistently is recognized as one of the world’s best theme parks. Spanning 160 acres in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, Dollywood offers more than 50 rides and attractions, including Lightning Rod, the Thunderhead wood coaster, the steel thriller Mystery Mine, the forward and backward launch Fire Chaser Express, and Wild Eagle, the country’s first wing coaster. Dollywood’s entertainment is recognized worldwide, having received more awards than any other theme park for its live entertainment, which showcases country, bluegrass, Southern gospel, classic rock ‘n’ roll and Appalachian music. Dollywood recently was ranked the #8 theme park in the world and the #6 theme park in the U.S. based on traveler reviews by TripAdvisor users. Daily demonstrations by more than a dozen master craftsmen offer a glimpse into the authentic artistry of the area’s rich heritage. In addition to mouth-watering, Southern-style food offered throughout the park, Dollywood hosts several of the South’s largest festivals with special performing groups and concerts. The park operates mid-March to January. More information is available at Dollywood.com.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is a leader in weapons detection for security screening, securing the world’s most iconic venues and companies. Its mission is enabling a better experience and better security for venues, creating a safer world to work, learn, and play by transforming physical security to make everywhere safer. It gives sports fans, theme park visitors, concertgoers, shoppers, employees, students, and others peace of mind so that they can gather without fear of violence. Its security screening has scanned more than 250 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States, and its technology combines powerful, advanced sensors with proven artificial intelligence (AI), security ecosystem integrations, and comprehensive venue analytics to reliably detect threats 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors.

Evolv Technology, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights™, and Evolv Cortex AI™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

