Experity EMR/PM Recognized As “Best Practice Management Solution” in 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Experity, the national leader in on-demand care solutions, today announced that its Electronic Medical Record and Practice Management (EMR/PM) solution has won the “Best Practice Management Solution” award in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

Experity serves as the primary operating system of the US urgent care market, with 50 percent of the nation’s clinics running on Experity solutions, and is the only operating system built specifically for high-velocity urgent care and on-demand business models. Experity’s solutions enable integrated and streamlined workflows, patient engagement, billing features, and reporting, while improving accuracy and providing real-time clinical and operational insights.

The EMR/PM is the core of Experity’s operating system and strengthens connections across all solutions to enable clinics to operate at peak efficiency within one interface. The system eliminates unnecessary steps for clinicians and employees by simplifying workflows based on clinics’ specific needs, with features including electronic registration and pre-built charting templates.

Additionally, Experity’s patient engagement offering, connected within the operating system, seamlessly integrates online registration with in-clinic service, without requiring the duplicative input of information like demographic or payment on-site, for a smoother visit experience. Staff can view patient arrival status and a tracking board indicating patients’ time spent on-site, and patients can receive text message appointment and payment reminders. This smooth consumer-centric experience has helped drive repeat visits, positive reviews, and patient loyalty for clinics.

“Urgent care is rapidly becoming the first choice for consumers who want on-demand healthcare and clinics must evolve and optimize their business operations significantly to deliver care for millions of Americans nationwide,” said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. “Experity has distinguished itself with ‘breakthrough’ technological flexibility and scalability, to help achieve a fully connected, intelligent business operation. As urgent care shifts and adapts to meet evolving patient needs and expectations, Experity’s EMR/PM is equipped to adapt alongside its clinics for constant support – both during the pandemic and beyond as on-demand care grows. Congratulations on winning ‘Best Practice Management Solution.’”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“We are extremely honored to receive this recognition from MedTech Breakthrough. As the pandemic generated record-breaking consumer demand for urgent cares to deliver convenient, accessible, high-velocity care for historically high visit volumes, we knew we had to respond. Experity’s ability to innovate solutions quickly, flexibly, and intelligently led us to the current evolution of our EMR/PM,” said Dr. David Stern, CEO of Experity. “We’re proud that the innovation immediately impacted the industry’s performance – supporting urgent care’s ability to scale during a pandemic and manage historic demand while also driving the future of on-demand healthcare – all without ever sacrificing the quality of care.”

Additionally, operating as the center point of Experity’s solutions, the EMR/PM solution further connects intuitive billing and coding engines, billing staff services, pre-and post-patient engagement such as online registration and post-visit surveys, and online reputation and reporting management tools.

In partnership with urgent care clinics, Experity’s software is leading the way to redefine the delivery of care in an on-demand care setting for fields such as primary care, rural health, occupational medicine, and pediatrics.

Experity is the leading software and services company for on-demand healthcare in the U.S. urgent care market, providing an integrated operating system complete with electronic medical record, practice management, patient engagement, billing, teleradiology, business intelligence and consulting solutions. Nearly 50% of the U.S. urgent care market runs on Experity solutions. With Experity, providers can best meet the demands of the evolving on-demand space and deliver high-quality, high-velocity care by streamlining operations, improving patient experiences and optimizing revenue. A GTCR portfolio company, Experity’s leadership is comprised of growth-minded urgent care experts and business leaders committed to improving on-demand healthcare for all. For information and resources, visit experityhealth.com.

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

