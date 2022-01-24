EY Announces David Aninowsky and J.J. Kardwell of Constant, The Parent Company of Vultr, as Finalists for Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has announced that Constant’s Founder and Executive Chairman David Aninowsky and its CEO J.J. Kardwell have been named finalists for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. Constant is the parent company of Vultr, a leading independent provider of cloud infrastructure with over 1.5 million customers served and more than $125 million of annual recurring revenue.

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Aninowsky and Kardwell were selected by a panel of independent judges based on the criteria of entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact – among other core contributions and attributes.

“We are honored to be finalists for the Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 Florida Awards,” said David Aninowsky. “From our headquarters in West Palm Beach to our 25 cloud data centers around the world, I am proud of our amazing team that continues to flawlessly execute on our mission to deliver easy-to-use, high performance cloud infrastructure globally.”

“This nomination is a reflection of David Aninowsky’s commitment to changing the way cloud computing is delivered around the world, and it is a testament to the efforts of our incredible team members working every day to build and deliver great products that developers and enterprises can use to grow their own businesses,” said J.J. Kardwell.

For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Regional award winners will be announced on June 23, 2022, and will then be considered by the National independent judging panel.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are presented by PNC Bank. In Florida, sponsors also include Cresa and DLA Piper.

About Constant and Vultr

Constant, the creator and parent company of Vultr, is on a mission to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. Constant’s flagship product, Vultr, is a leading independent cloud computing platform. A favorite with developers, Vultr has served over 1.5 million customers across 185 countries with flexible, scalable, global cloud computing, bare metal, and cloud storage solutions. Learn more at www.constant.com and www.vultr.com.

