FansUnite to Host Investor Webinar on Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 24, 2022) – FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (CSE: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) (“FansUnite” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST / 10:00 AM PST to discuss the Company’s Q1 Fiscal 2022 financial results and growth outlook for the remainder of 2022.

Investor Webinar Details

Date: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM EST / 10:00 AM PST

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_g9kswoVFQYi6GVJD71qQ0A

Chief Executive Officer of FansUnite Scott Burton, President of FansUnite Darius Eghdami, and Chief Financial Officer of FansUnite Graeme Moore will present during the webinar. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session during which the FansUnite management team will answer investor questions.

Please submit any questions to [email protected] before or during the event.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming. FansUnite’s one-of-a-kind iGaming platform Chameleon offers operators a full suite of gaming solutions with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. Along with providing B2B technology solutions, FansUnite operates multiple B2C brands, such as Scottish sportsbook McBookie and Brazilian esportsbook VamosGG, and produces casino style slot games under its Askott Games subsidiary. FansUnite is the parent company of North American-focused American Affiliate, which operates leading affiliate brands such as Betting Hero, Props.com, Wagers.com and BetPrep.

For further information, please contact:

Prit Singh, Investor Relations at FansUnite

[email protected]

(905) 510-7636

Scott Burton, Chief Executive Officer of FansUnite

[email protected]

Darius Eghdami, President of FansUnite

[email protected]

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: ‎

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information ‎under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address ‎activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that FansUnite anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be ‎considered forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can ‎be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, ‎‎”scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations ‎‎(including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future ‎tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or ‎‎”will” (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. ‎Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with ‎respect to the management team of AmAff as a result of the previously announced transaction of the Company; the management team of AmAff’s ability to drive shareholder value by building a leading customer acquisition network for the U.S. sports betting and online casino ‎market‎.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in ‎light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected ‎future developments, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning: interest and foreign exchange rates; capital efficiencies, cost saving and synergies; growth and ‎growth rates; the success in the online gambling and sports betting industry; the regulatory environment applicable to online gambling and sports betting; the technological infrastructure and support needed to host the Company’s online gambling and sports betting platforms and applications; any cryptocurrency applications to the Company’s business; and the Company’s growth plan. ‎While FansUnite considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information ‎currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue ‎reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily ‎involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general ‎economic conditions; risks associated with the Transaction; risks associated with the Definitive Agreement; risks associated with the regulatory environments in the jurisdictions the Company and the Target operate in; technology-related risks that could adversely effect the Company’s ability to operate its online gambling and sports betting platforms and applications, risks related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic and any effects it might have on the Company’s business thereto. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. For more ‎information on the risk, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities ‎and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the public filings of FansUnite ‎which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and ‎actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements ‎contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our ‎expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. FansUnite ‎disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether ‎as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.‎

