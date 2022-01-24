Faraday Future Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF”, or “the Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 results after market close on Monday, May 23, 2022, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.ff.com/.

The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing +1-877-451-6152 (domestic) or +1-201-389-0879 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing +1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, +1-412-317-6671. The pin number for the replay is 13730216. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 6, 2022.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a class-defining luxury electric vehicle company. The Company has pioneered numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, and user ecosystem since inception in 2014. Faraday Future aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. Faraday Future’s first flagship product is the FF 91 Futurist.

