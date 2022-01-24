Faraday Future Announces its First, Flagship Brand Experience Center in Beverly Hills, Selects ASTOUND Group for Experience Design and Execution

Brand experience center brings FF another step closer to realizing the launch of its flagship vehicle, the FF 91.

Faraday Future selects world-class creative ASTOUND Group to implement design direction of the brand experience center for a TechLuxury customer experience.

FF has received its dealer license from the State of California for its U.S. operations and will go to market using a unique direct sales model.





BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced its flagship brand experience center in prestigious Beverly Hills, Calif., and its selection of ASTOUND Group to implement design direction, and execute the physical experience of the interior and exterior spaces. FF is on track to launch its flagship vehicle, the FF 91, in Q3 2022.

The retail space will create an environment where users can experience Faraday Future; it will highlight the brand’s advanced technology, distinctive luxury, and futuristic design. Located at 464 N. Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills, the brand experience center is a block from the famed Rodeo Drive.

“Designing FF’s flagship brand experience center, working with the world-class brand experience design firm ASTOUND, and getting our dealer license to sell the FF 91 brings us closer to launching this remarkable electric vehicle to our users,” said Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, Global CEO of Faraday Future. “Having a tangible space where users can visit, interact, co-create, and ultimately purchase a vehicle from FF will make this whole journey a reality. In the near future, our cars will not only be in store windows but will also be on the streets of California and beyond, available to all who wish to experience this new species of the ultimate intelligent TechLuxury vehicle.”

FF received its dealer license from the State of California for its U.S. operations. The California dealer license makes it possible for FF to sell directly to users in the state and to sell vehicles online to users outside of California. FF will go to market using a unique direct sales model leveraging its online platforms (FF Intelligent App, FF.com), FF stores, and partner showrooms for an asset-light sales network. Having its own distribution network allows FF to provide a seamless user experience and enables the company to deliver the highest level of price transparency to its users.

FF selected ASTOUND Group to implement the design direction of the brand experience center, which will be equipped with a retail area, sales lounge, cafe, VR experience, co-creation lab, and VIP lounge, making the in-store sales experience complementary to the driving experience of the FF 91. Users also will be able to schedule demonstration drive experiences. ASTOUND Group is a fully integrated experience design and fabrication firm that has over 20 years of experience crafting human-centered projects that connect brands with audiences in over 40 countries across a variety of industries.

“ASTOUND is excited to be collaborating with FF on the design and delivery of the physical environment and the consumer journey at their flagship brand experience center in Beverly Hills,” said Dale Morgan, CEO, ASTOUND Group. “Taking a holistic approach to the design and integrating the physical-digital elements will result in an immersive, future-forward retail experience.”

Users can preorder an FF 91 via the FF Intelligent App or through our website (English): https://www.ff.com/us/preorder or (Chinese): https://www.ff.com/cn/preorder.

Download the new FF Intelligent App (English): https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1454187098 or https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.faradayfuture.online, (Chinese): https://www.faradayfuturecn.com/cn/mobile-app/.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a class-defining luxury electric vehicle company. The Company has pioneered numerous innovations relating to its products, technology, business model, and user ecosystem since inception in 2014. Faraday Future aims to perpetually improve the way people move by creating a forward-thinking mobility ecosystem that integrates clean energy, AI, the Internet and new usership models. Faraday Future’s first flagship product is the FF 91 Futurist.

FOLLOW FARADAY FUTURE:

https://www.ff.com/

http://appdownload.ff.com

https://twitter.com/FaradayFuture

https://www.facebook.com/faradayfuture/

https://www.instagram.com/faradayfuture/

www.linkedin.com/company/faradayfuture

NO OFFER OR SOLICITATION

This communication shall neither constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the Company’s ability to remain in compliance with the listing requirements of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) and to continue to be listed on Nasdaq; the outcome of the SEC investigation relating to the matters that were the subject of the Special Committee investigation; the implementation of the Special Committee’s actions and related internal review by the Company; the Company’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market its vehicles and the timing of these development programs; the Company’s estimates of the size of the markets for its vehicles and cost to bring those vehicles to market; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s vehicles; the success of other competing manufacturers; the performance and security of the Company’s vehicles; potential litigation involving the Company; the result of future financing efforts and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products; and the ability of the Company to attract and retain employees. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

For Faraday Future

Mark Connelly



Investors: [email protected]

John Schilling



Media: [email protected]

Tim Gilman



Media: [email protected]