Finance of America Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

– Net Loss for the quarter of $(64) million or $(0.14) per basic share and $(0.30) per fully diluted share due to negative fair value marks, after model assumptions were updated to account for wider spreads –

– Adjusted net income* for the quarter of $37 million or $0.20 per fully diluted share –

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company recognized a net loss of $(64) million or $(0.14) per basic share and $(0.30) of diluted EPS.

Net loss includes negative changes in fair value* of $96 million, predominantly due to model assumption updates to account for widening spreads.

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company generated adjusted net income* of $37 million or $0.20 per fully diluted share.

The combined Specialty Finance and Services (SF&S) businesses produced a pre-tax loss of $(55) million inclusive of model assumption changes, and adjusted net income* of $47 million, or $0.25 of adjusted fully diluted EPS*.

*See the sections titled “Reconciliation to GAAP” and “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other important disclosures.

“The first quarter saw interest rates increase at an unprecedented pace, and spreads also increased dramatically. To account for these changes, we updated the fair value modeling assumptions for the assets and liabilities on our balance sheet. This resulted in $96 million of negative fair value adjustments as we marked our balance sheet to reflect the higher spreads over the lifetime of the balance sheet. This resulted in a GAAP loss, however, on an adjusted basis, our combined Specialty Finance and Services segments were profitable and delivered strong results in a difficult environment for the mortgage market,” stated Patricia Cook, Chief Executive Officer.

“Within SF&S, our Reverse and Commercial Originations businesses faced pressures in the first quarter as rates and spreads rose at the fastest pace in decades; however, the pipeline for both Reverse and Commercial Originations continues to be strong. Lender Services revenue declined due to the decrease in refinance volume impacting the title and title insurance businesses. This was partially offset by continued expansion in third-party clients and our diversified product set. We recently added a new tax solutions business that assists homeowners with their property tax assessments, and helps our customers lower their property tax bills. Our Home Improvement business continues to benefit our broader business as we invest in our vision to evolve from a product-centric to a customer-centric company.”

“In our Mortgage Originations business, we remain focused on profitability as the market experiences rapidly rising rates and a switch to purchase volume. Our pre-tax loss was due to a precipitous drop-off in refinance volumes as rates rose rapidly in Q1. In addition, spreads on non-agency mortgage products widened substantially, resulting in a reduction in revenue. We have reconfigured the business to be profitable at much lower volumes to account for anticipated lower refinance volume. Our non-agency products continue to find traction, with volume mix growing from 18% to 22% from the prior quarter. Furthermore, we believe when refinance volumes fall there remains substantial opportunity for our loan officers and brokers to sell Reverse and Commercial products.”

“We hedged our balance sheet against rising interest rates and saw substantial hedge gains in the quarter. These gains drove higher cash balances, a substantial portion of which will be used to pay down lines of credit in the second quarter of 2022.”

First Quarter Financial Summary

($ amounts in millions, except per share data) Variance (%) Variance (%) Q1’22 Q4’21 Q1’22 vs Q4’21 Q1’21 Q1’22 vs Q1’21 Successor Successor Predecessor Funded volume $ 7,153 $ 8,793 (19 ) % $ 9,514 (25 ) % Total revenue 267 383 (30 ) % 508 (47 ) % Total expenses and other, net 345 364 (5 ) % 382 (10 ) % Pre-tax income (loss) (77 ) (1,362 ) 94 % 125 (162 ) % Net income (loss) (64 ) (1,336 ) 95 % 124 (152 ) % Pre-tax income (loss) excluding impairment of goodwill and intangibles assets (77 ) 18 (528 ) % 125 (162 ) % Adjusted net income(1) 37 70 (47 ) % 107 (65 ) % Adjusted EBITDA(1) 60 104 (42 ) % 154 (61 ) % Basic loss per share $ (0.14 ) $ (6.61 ) 98 % N/A N/A Diluted loss per share(2) $ (0.30 ) $ (6.72 ) 96 % N/A N/A Adjusted diluted earnings per share(2) $ 0.20 $ 0.37 (46 ) % $ 0.56 (64 ) %

(1) See Reconciliation to GAAP section for a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA to Net income (loss). (2) Calculated on an if-converted basis. See Reconciliation to GAAP section for more detail.

Balance Sheet Highlights

($ amounts in millions) March 31, December 31, Variance (%) 2022 2021 Q1’22 vs Q4’21 Cash and cash equivalents $ 227 $ 141 61 % Securitized loans held for investment (HMBS & nonrecourse) 16,908 16,774 1 % Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR) 426 428 — % Total assets 22,078 21,789 1 % Total liabilities 21,046 20,706 2 % Total equity 1,032 1,083 (5 ) % Total tangible equity(1) 443 480 (8 ) %

(1) Total Tangible Equity calculated as Total Equity less Goodwill and Intangible assets, net.

Cash and cash equivalents ended the fourth quarter at $227 million. The $86 million increase was primarily attributable to cash receipts on interest rate hedge gains.

Total assets grew 1% from prior quarter due to growth in cash and value of loans held for investment at fair value during the quarter.

Total liabilities grew $340 million on a sequential quarter basis primarily due to an increase in HMBS related obligations and nonrecourse debt.

The decline in total equity is primarily due to fair value adjustments recognized during the quarter resulting from widening spreads. As a result, total tangible equity decreased $37 million.

Segment Results

Mortgage Originations

The Mortgage Originations segment generates revenue through fee income from loan originations and gain on sale of mortgage loans into the secondary market.

($ amounts in millions) Variance (%) Variance (%) Q1’22 Q4’21 Q1’22 vs Q4’21 Q1’21 Q1’22 vs Q1’21 Successor Successor Predecessor Funded volume (Total) $ 5,106 $ 6,891 (26 ) % $ 8,404 (39 ) % Funded volume (Purchase) 2,766 3,405 (19 ) % 2,664 4 % Funded volume (Non-agency) 1,119 1,242 (10 ) % 1,037 8 % Net rate lock volume 5,317 6,198 (14 ) % 8,405 (37 ) % Mortgage originations margin 2.11 % 2.52 % (16 ) % 3.41 % (38 ) % Total revenue 135 187 (28 ) % 320 (58 ) % Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets $ — $ (775 ) 100 % $ — — % Pre-tax income (loss) $ (22 ) $ (783 ) 97 % $ 96 (123 ) % Pre-tax income (loss) excluding impairment of goodwill and intangible assets $ (22 ) $ (8 ) (175 ) % $ 96 (123 ) %

Net rate lock volume of $5,317 million fell 14% from prior quarter and was down 37% from the first quarter of 2021 due to a sharp rise in interest rates; this decline is in line with industry trends.

Total revenue was down 28% from prior quarter due to lower volumes and a decrease in margins.

Pre-tax net loss of $(22) million due to rising rates and wider credit spreads, which impacted both volumes and margin. As a result, the decline in revenue more than offset a $38 million decrease in expenses quarter over quarter.

Reverse Originations

The Reverse Originations segment generates revenue and earnings in the form of net origination gains and origination fees earned on the origination of reverse mortgage loans.

($ amounts in millions) Variance (%) Variance (%) Q1’22 Q4’21 Q1’22 vs Q4’21 Q1’21 Q1’22 vs Q1’21 Successor Successor Predecessor Funded volume $ 1,475 $ 1,322 12 % $ 769 92 % Total revenue 108 114 (5 ) % 69 57 % Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — (408 ) 100 % — — % Pre-tax income (loss) 68 (333 ) 120 % 45 51 % Pre-tax income excluding impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 68 75 (9 ) % 45 51 %

First quarter 2022 volume of $1,475 million, an increase of 12% from the fourth quarter of 2021, set a fourth consecutive quarterly volume record. The growth in volume is attributable to both new originations and refinances due to recent home price appreciation.

First quarter 2022 revenue of $108 million, a decline of 5% from the highest level set in the previous quarter, due to widening credit spreads during the quarter, which negatively affected origination margins.

First quarter 2022 revenue of $108 million represents a 57% increase compared to first quarter 2021 revenue of $69 million, which was driven by strong growth in volumes period over period.

Commercial Originations

The Commercial Originations segment provides business purpose lending solutions for residential real estate investors. The Commercial Originations segment generates revenue and earnings in the form of net origination gains and origination fees earned on the origination of mortgage loans.

($ amounts in millions) Variance (%) Variance (%) Q1’22 Q4’21 Q1’22 vs Q4’21 Q1’21 Q1’22 vs Q1’21 Successor Successor Predecessor Funded volume $ 573 $ 580 (1 ) % $ 341 68 % Total revenue 21 30 (30 ) % 14 50 % Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — (76 ) 100 % — — % Pre-tax income (loss) (2 ) (68 ) 97 % 1 (300 ) % Pre-tax income (loss) excluding impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (2 ) 8 (125 ) % 1 (300 ) %

First quarter 2022 produced funded volume of $573 million and revenue of $21 million, an increase of 68% and 50%, respectively, over the comparative first quarter of 2021, as product demand remains strong.

Pre-tax loss of $(2) million for the quarter as widening credit spreads negatively impacted margins.

Lender Services

The Lender Services business generates revenue and earnings in the form of lender service support fees. Lender Services supports over 2,200 third party clients across the lending industry.

($ amounts in millions) Variance (%) Variance (%) Q1’22 Q4’21 Q1’22 vs Q4’21 Q1’21 Q1’22 vs Q1’21 Successor Successor Predecessor Total revenue $ 76 $ 83 (8 ) % $ 76 — % % of revenue from third-party clients 81 % 82 % (1 ) % 77 % 5 % Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets $ — $ (110 ) 100 % — — % Pre-tax income (loss) 7 (101 ) 107 % 13 (46 ) % Pre-tax income (loss) excluding impairment of goodwill and intangible assets $ 7 $ 9 (22 ) % 13 (46 ) %

First quarter 2022 revenue was flat compared to the prior year quarter as the segment benefited from a more diversified revenue stream offsetting the impact of lower mortgage refinance volume.

First quarter 2022 pre-tax income of $7 million, as the quarter over quarter decline in revenue due to lower mortgage refinance volume more than offset a $6 million reduction in expenses.

Revenue from third-party clients was 81% in the first quarter of 2022, down slightly from the prior quarter.

Portfolio Management

The Portfolio Management segment generates revenue and earnings in the form of gain on sale of loans, fair value gains, interest income, servicing income, fees for underwriting, advisory and valuation services and other ancillary fees.

($ amounts in millions) Variance (%) Variance (%) Q1’22 Q4’21 Q1’22 vs Q4’21 Q1’21 Q1’22 vs Q1’21 Successor Successor Predecessor Assets under management $ 19,629 $ 18,974 3 % $ 17,378 13 % Assets excluding HMBS and non-recourse obligations 2,757 2,431 13 % 2,224 24 % Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR) 426 428 — % 267 60 % Total revenue (53 ) (29 ) (83 ) % 29 (283 ) % Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — (12 ) 100 % — — % Pre-tax income (loss) (88 ) (69 ) (28 ) % 6 (1567 ) % Pre-tax income (loss) excluding impairment of goodwill and intangible assets (88 ) (57 ) (54 ) % 6 (1567 ) %

First quarter 2022 Mortgage Servicing Rights were flat compared to the prior quarter at $426 million, due to a strategic sale of MSR in the quarter. We will continue to monitor and strategically manage our MSR balance to take advantage of opportunities the market presents.

Revenue in the first quarter 2022 was negative, solely due to fair value adjustments as we updated model assumptions to account for widening spreads.

Reconciliation to GAAP

($ amounts in millions) Q1’22 Q4’21 Q1’21 Successor Predecessor Reconciliation of net income (loss) to adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) $ (64 ) $ (1,336 ) $ 124 Add back: Provision for income taxes (13 ) (26 ) 1 Net income (loss) before taxes (77 ) (1,362 ) 125 Adjustments for: Changes in fair value(1) 96 52 11 Amortization and impairment of goodwill and intangibles(2) 14 1,395 1 Share-based compensation(3) 9 11 — Certain non-recurring costs(4) 8 — 7 Adjusted net income before taxes 50 96 144 Provision for income taxes(5) (13 ) (26 ) (37 ) Adjusted net income 37 70 107 Provision for income taxes(5) 13 25 37 Depreciation 3 2 2 Interest expense on non-funding debt 7 7 8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 60 $ 104 $ 154 OTHER KEY METRICS Cash paid for income taxes $ — $ — $ — ($ amounts in millions except shares and $ per share) Q1’22 Q4’21 Q1’21 Successor Predecessor GAAP PER SHARE MEASURES Net loss attributable to controlling interest $ (8 ) (395 ) N/A Weighted average outstanding share count 60,773,891 59,806,378 N/A Basic loss per share $ (0.14 ) $ (6.61 ) N/A If-converted method net loss (57 ) (1,273 ) N/A Weighted average diluted share count 189,448,936 189,436,869 N/A Diluted loss per share $ (0.30 ) $ (6.72 ) N/A NON-GAAP PER SHARE MEASURES Adjusted net income $ 37 $ 70 $ 107 Weighted average diluted share count 189,448,936 189,436,869 191,200,000 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.20 $ 0.37 $ 0.56 ($ amounts in millions) SF&S Mortgage Total Reconciliation of net income (loss) before taxes to adjusted net income (loss) for 1Q 2022 Net loss before taxes $ (55 ) $ (22 ) $ (77 ) Adjustments for: Changes in fair value(1) 96 — 96 Amortization and impairment of goodwill and intangibles(2) 12 2 14 Share-based compensation(3) 7 2 9 Certain non-recurring costs(4) 4 4 8 Adjusted net income (loss) before taxes 64 (14 ) 50 Provision for income taxes(5) (17 ) 4 (13 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 47 $ (10 ) $ 37 ($ amounts in millions, except shares and $ per share) SF&S Mortgage Total NON-GAAP PER SHARE MEASURES Adjusted net income (loss) $ 47 $ (10 ) $ 37 Weighted average diluted share count 189,436,869 189,436,869 189,436,869 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.25 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.20

(1) Changes in fair value include changes in fair value of loans and securities held for investment, deferred purchase price obligations, warrant liability, and minority investments. (2) Successor period amortization includes amortization of intangibles recognized from the business combination with Replay. (3) Funded 85% by the non-controlling shareholders. (4) Certain non-recurring costs relate to various one-time expenses and adjustments that management believes should be excluded as these do not relate to a recurring part of the core business operations. These items include certain one-time charges including amounts recognized for settlement of legal and regulatory matters, acquisition related expenses and other one-time charges. (5) We applied an effective combined corporate tax rate to adjusted consolidated pre-tax income (loss) for the respective period to determine the tax effect of adjusted consolidated net income (loss).

Finance of America Companies Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (In thousands, except share data) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 226,846 $ 141,238 Restricted cash 315,980 322,403 Loans held for investment, subject to HMBS related obligations, at fair value 10,672,152 10,556,054 Loans held for investment, subject to nonrecourse debt, at fair value 6,235,990 6,218,194 Loans held for investment, at fair value 1,218,990 1,031,328 Loans held for sale, at fair value 1,709,357 2,052,378 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value, $163,981 and $142,435 subject to nonrecourse MSR financing liability, respectively 426,102 427,942 Derivative assets 281,205 48,870 Fixed assets and leasehold improvements, net 29,933 29,256 Intangible assets, net 589,092 602,900 Other assets, net 372,260 358,383 TOTAL ASSETS $ 22,077,907 $ 21,788,946 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY HMBS related obligations, at fair value $ 10,548,131 $ 10,422,358 Nonrecourse debt, at fair value 6,323,777 6,111,242 Other financing lines of credit 3,189,756 3,347,442 Payables and other liabilities 630,952 471,511 Notes payable, net 353,196 353,383 TOTAL LIABILITIES 21,045,812 20,705,936 EQUITY Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 6,000,000,000 shares authorized; 60,815,569 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 6 6 Class B Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 15 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 — — Additional paid-in capital 845,002 831,620 Accumulated deficit (452,106 ) (443,613 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (99 ) (110 ) Noncontrolling interest 639,292 695,107 TOTAL EQUITY 1,032,095 1,083,010 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 22,077,907 $ 21,788,946

Finance of America Companies Inc. and Subsidiaries



Selected Financial Information



Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share data)



(Unaudited) Q1’22 Q4’21 Q1’21 Successor Predecessor REVENUES Gain on sale and other income from mortgage loans held for sale, net $ 118,352 $ 166,853 $ 291,334 Net fair value gains on mortgage loans and related obligations 10,435 88,090 76,663 Fee income 157,604 149,476 161,371 Net interest expense: Interest income 13,873 14,912 12,661 Interest expense (32,830 ) (36,377 ) (34,366 ) Net interest expense (18,957 ) (21,465 ) (21,705 ) TOTAL REVENUES 267,434 382,954 507,663 EXPENSES Salaries, benefits and related expenses 209,076 231,374 238,530 Occupancy, equipment rentals and other office related expenses 7,837 8,386 7,597 General and administrative expenses 132,623 131,335 127,187 TOTAL EXPENSES 349,536 371,095 373,314 IMPAIRMENT OF GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS — (1,380,630 ) — OTHER, NET 4,772 6,287 (8,892 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (77,330 ) (1,362,485 ) 125,457 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (13,335 ) (26,197 ) 1,137 NET INCOME (LOSS) (63,995 ) (1,336,288 ) 124,320 CRNCI — — 4,260 Noncontrolling interest (55,502 ) (940,839 ) 201 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST $ (8,493 ) $ (395,449 ) $ 119,859 LOSS PER SHARE Basic weighted average shares outstanding 60,773,891 59,806,378 N/A Basic net loss per share $ (0.14 ) $ (6.61 ) N/A Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 189,448,936 189,436,869 N/A Diluted net loss per share $ (0.30 ) $ (6.72 ) N/A

