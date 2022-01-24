Fireworks’ AI Researchers make history as they combine AI with human cognition

The character ‘Adam’ who demonstrates how Fireworks Games create virtual worlds. The character ‘Adam’ who demonstrates how Fireworks Games create virtual worlds. In a move that is sure to shake up the gaming industry, Firework Games AI labs has announced the completion of its first milestone, on its aggressive expansion of the Metaverse. By using artificial intelligence to generate unique NPCs, the company is attempting to build virtual worlds where you may interact with based on your prior activity. The researchers utilized embodiment theory to build a new breed of AI NPCs, and through accelerated deep reinforcement learning AI modules. Endless virtual worlds can be created. This landmark achievement could pave the way for more realistic and immersive gaming experiences for gamers all over the world.

The AI map illustrating the “sounds” view. The AI map illustrating the “sounds” view. In a move that is sure to shake up the gaming industry, Firework Games AI labs has announced the completion of its first milestone, on its aggressive expansion of the Metaverse. By using artificial intelligence to generate unique NPCs, the company is attempting to build virtual worlds where you may interact with based on your prior activity. The researchers utilized embodiment theory to build a new breed of AI NPCs, and through accelerated deep reinforcement learning AI modules. Endless virtual worlds can be created. This landmark achievement could pave the way for more realistic and immersive gaming experiences for gamers all over the world.

The AI map in RGB view. The AI map in RGB view. In a move that is sure to shake up the gaming industry, Firework Games AI labs has announced the completion of its first milestone, on its aggressive expansion of the Metaverse. By using artificial intelligence to generate unique NPCs, the company is attempting to build virtual worlds where you may interact with based on your prior activity. The researchers utilized embodiment theory to build a new breed of AI NPCs, and through accelerated deep reinforcement learning AI modules. Endless virtual worlds can be created. This landmark achievement could pave the way for more realistic and immersive gaming experiences for gamers all over the world.

BEIJING, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a move that is sure to shake up the gaming industry, Firework Games AI labs has announced the completion of its first milestone, on its aggressive expansion of the Metaverse. By using artificial intelligence to generate unique NPCs, the company is attempting to build virtual worlds where you may interact with based on your prior activity. The researchers utilized embodiment theory to build a new breed of AI NPCs, and through accelerated deep reinforcement learning AI modules. Endless virtual worlds can be created. This landmark achievement could pave the way for more realistic and immersive gaming experiences for gamers all over the world.

Embodiment theory is the idea that features of cognition, learning, and perception are deeply rooted in the body’s interactions with the world. By giving human senses to our Embodiment AI, Adam. The researchers opted for settlement of the American West in the late 1800s, since it resonates with HBO’s famous series “Westworld.” An illustration of how Human and Artificial Intelligence play out.

During the experiment, Adam is able to identify specific items and to categorize objects in his environment. For example, there are doors and windows in the construction. These basic training suggests that Adam has made a modest start toward exhibiting rudimentary humanlike intelligence.

Similar environments may be reconstructed by Adam based on data provided by him, allowing him to repeat similar conditions and speed up its training. This technique may also be used in other situations. As more training goes on, not only the AI will become more humanlike, parallel worlds can be created.

With this combination, it enables Firework Games to create more life-like, and immersive experiences on both games and social applications. The accelerated deep reinforcement learning artificial intelligence module will be used to train AI using synthetic data.

“We believe that our work will have a significant impact on how artificial intelligence is used in games and other simulations.” says CEO of Firework, Radeesh. “Most AI-powered games these days still rely on pre-scripted events and simple rules to create their gameplay. This research represents a significant step forward in the use of AI to create more realistic and believable virtual worlds.”

This new approach is revolutionary, since it establishes a common thread that would tie together otherwise unrelated pieces of content, and construct an entire game using only this technique, providing a finished product which reflects one’s personal style and theme. Although there may be more than one way to do so, depending on your skill level as well as your choice of tools, we can generate as many simulations as needed. Allowing players to engage in the simulation of their desire. Users’ Metaverse experiences will be more personalized and immersive as a result of this innovation. The ability to pre-emptively anticipate and tailor simulations to their specific desire.

Firework Games’ core is its innovative team, with experts from various backgrounds (former Tencent and NetEase game developers, artificial intelligence, and major finance institutions such as executive director of IB and trader of top hedge fund) aiming to write a new chapter in not only gaming but also the metaverse. Unlike other startups, Firework Games has a research division at its inception stage; the company aims to step foot among the giants and establish a distinct niche for itself.

Imagine that you have the power to create your own world, in which you will be the main character. What role would you choose if you had this ability?

For full report, please visit: https://medium.com/fireworkgames/fireworks-ai-researchers-make-history-as-they-combine-ai-with-human-cognition-6d8bcde4b649

● Twitter

● Telegram

● Discord

● Website

● Metaverse

Video: https://youtu.be/RmegszDo6ro

https://www.firework.games/

Media Contact: [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c83134c-ed5a-4f7f-910a-b50a411cb14a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/953ee235-aae6-4e57-9f22-1224b1134156

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e06f872-c48e-444a-be38-142e81a5ae41

The photos are also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.