Former Federal Prosecutor Jaimie L. Nawaday Joins Seward & Kissel as Co-Head of Government Enforcement and Internal Investigations Group

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seward & Kissel LLP announced today that Jaimie L. Nawaday, a former federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, has joined the firm in New York as co-head of the Government Enforcement and Internal Investigations Group and partner in the Litigation Department. She leverages years of public and private sector experience to provide strategic advice to companies and executives in sensitive government investigations and regulatory matters.





Nawaday served for more than seven years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York in both the Criminal and Civil Divisions, where she successfully led complex fraud and money laundering trials. She served as co-lead on a month-long RICO conspiracy trial that involved securities and health care fraud and money-laundering schemes, and spearheaded a groundbreaking case under the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act and the first trial by the DOJ against a major financial institution in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. She is a previous recipient of the Attorney General’s Distinguished Service Award.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jaimie to our firm. She is a remarkable lawyer with a breadth of experience working in the regulatory, enforcement, and investigations space,” said Michael G. Considine, co-head of Seward & Kissel’s Litigation Department and Government Enforcement and Internal Investigations Group.

Within her practice, Nawaday advises public and private companies, boards of directors, and senior executives in federal criminal and civil cases involving financial fraud, securities fraud, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, campaign finance violations, the False Claims Act, the Bank Secrecy Act, AML issues, and more. She also conducts internal investigations for companies and advises on crisis responses.

“I am excited to help lead the extraordinarily talented Government Enforcement and Internal Investigations Group at Seward & Kissel,” noted Nawaday. “As the enforcement environment continues to evolve, I look forward to guiding companies and individuals through complex government investigations and regulatory matters, and representing their interests in court when necessary.”

Nawaday was most recently the chair of the White Collar, Investigations, and Compliance practice group at another New York City law firm. She received her J.D., magna cum laude, from Cornell Law School and her B.A. from Wheaton College. She previously clerked for the Honorable M. Blane Michael in the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

Seward & Kissel LLP, founded in 1890, is a leading U.S. law firm with offices in New York City and Washington, D.C., with particular expertise in the financial services, investment management, banking, and shipping industries.

