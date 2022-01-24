Former UK Minister for Sport Sir Hugh Robertson joins Genius Sports’ Business Advisory Council

NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI), the official data, technology and broadcast partner powering the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, confirmed today that it has appointed Sir Hugh Robertson, Former UK Minister for Sport and the London Olympics, as an Advisor to the company with immediate effect.

In his role, Sir Hugh will bring his wealth of experience and expertise to the company’s newly formed Business Advisory Council to help identify strategic development opportunities. In addition, the appointment will strengthen Genius Sports’ governance and reinforce the company’s mission to become the most trusted and respected sports data and technology partner in the world.

Following 10 years in the Household Cavalry, Sir Hugh worked with Schroders before becoming the MP for Faversham and Mid Kent in 2001. In 2010, Sir Hugh took up the post as Minister of Sport and the Olympics, followed by a position as Minister of State in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office responsible for Middle East, North Africa and counter terrorism. He was made a Privy Counsellor in 2012 and knighted in 2014 for his work on London 2012 and The Middle East.

Since leaving politics in 2015, Sir Hugh has worked for Falcon Associates and currently chairs Camelot, the operator of the National Lottery since 2018 and the British Olympic Association.

Sir Hugh Robertson said: “I am delighted to be taking on this new role at Genius Sports and look forward to working with the management team to build a company that is at the forefront of sports data and technology. Now more than ever, the capture, analysis and commercialization of live sports data is a key growth driver for broadcast, media and regulated betting sectors. Furthermore, I hope that my independence, global experience and commercial expertise will help Genius Sports make the most of this exciting new opportunity.”

Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, said: “We are thrilled with the appointment of Sir Hugh. For over twenty years, he has worked tirelessly for British sport and brings extensive commercial and stakeholder expertise to help drive the health and future growth of our company. Sir Hugh’s unique expertise and experience will be invaluable to positioning Genius as the global leader in sports data and technology.”

