Forrester Research Report Adds StrikeForce’s SafeVchat to List of 25 Secure Communications Providers

Purpose-Built & Zero-Trust are Key Factors to Security

EDISON, N.J., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR), a cyber security company that provides next-gen cyber, data protection & Secure Video Conferencing solutions for SMB’s, Enterprises & Government agencies, announced today that the Analyst Group Forrester Research has added StrikeForce’s SafeVchat to their “Now Tech: Secure Communications, Q2, 2022” research report.

“This is fantastic news,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of StrikeForce. “That Forrester Research is one of the country’s leading analysts groups that selected StrikeForce as one of the 25 secure communication providers, which is not only tremendous for us and our shareholders, but also validates that our Purpose-Built Zero-Trust Video Conferencing Platform is something that every business owner should now consider. Additionally, the icing on the cake is that we are the “only” video conferencing vendor that made it into their report,” says Kay.

Forrester states that sensitive data exists in many formats; it’s not just within files or in data repositories. Employee communications via chat, voice calls, and videoconferencing can include customers’ personal information, insights about business operations, Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), export- controlled information, or other highly sensitive material. Common communications methods can expose an enterprise to risk of eavesdropping, data loss and exposure, and noncompliance.

“Protecting sensitive data during video conferencing sessions might sound like a daunting task, but the good news is that it doesn’t have to be. Our purpose-built SafeVchat platform was built with a Zero-Trust Architecture, which means everyone gets authenticated, every time. StrikeForce believes that our SafeVchat Secure Video Conferencing Platform addresses the data protection concerns that Forrester raises,” says Kay.

“In addition to multi-factor authentication, our SafeVchat™ platform also offers a desktop agent called PrivacyLok™, which locks down your camera, microphone, speakers, keyboard & clipboard from eavesdropping spyware. Another great value-add of using PrivacyLok™ is that it protects all video conferencing systems, not just SafeVchat,” says Kay. Learn more about PrivacyLok: www.privacyLok.com.

Kay continues, “Prior to the pandemic, video conferencing was really only used for presentations and updates, now, it’s a crucial part of every businesses communications strategy, therefore, picking a solution for such an integral part of of your business needs to be carefully assessed. We are just happy that organizations like Forrester make it easier for business owners by cutting through the white noise and setting a high bar for report inclusion.”

Read the full report at: https://www.strikeforcetech.com/forrester-report

About StrikeForce Technologies Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication, keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” “expect” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company’s identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the Company’s pending patent applications, COVID-19, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

StrikeForce contact:

Mark Kay, CEO

[email protected]

(732) 661-9641