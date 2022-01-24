Frazier Life Sciences Adds Highly Experienced Biopharmaceutical Executive to Team

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Frazier Life Sciences announced the addition of Tao Fu as a Venture Partner. He has over 25 years of business development, general management, operations, strategy, and commercial leadership experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry.

Mr. Fu most recently served as President & Chief Operating Officer and then Chief Strategy Officer for Zai Lab, a publicly-traded biotech company listed on both NASDAQ (ZLAB) and Hong Kong, where he held a broad set of responsibilities including strategy, operations, business development, CMC, quality, and other corporate functions.

Prior to Zai Lab, Mr. Fu was Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial and Business Officer of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA), a publicly-traded biotech company specializing in cardiovascular disease and cancer. In this role, he led Portola’s commercial operations, marketing, sales, and business development.

Mr. Fu was previously Vice President, Head of M&A and Alliance Management at Bristol Myers-Squibb (BMS), leading the company’s corporate development, alliance management and venture capital investing activities.

Prior to BMS, Mr. Fu worked at Johnson & Johnson (J&J) for 11 years, holding a number of leadership positions with increasing responsibilities, most recently as Vice President, Head of M&A, responsible for J&J’s global M&A activities in the pharmaceutical sector.

Over his career, Mr. Fu oversaw and was the primary deal negotiator for over 50 high-impact business development transactions. Earlier in his career, he worked at Scios Inc., a biotech company in California, and McKinsey & Company.

Mr. Fu received an MS in biology from the University of Rochester, and an MBA in finance and marketing from Vanderbilt University. He did his undergraduate studies in biology at Tsinghua University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

“We are excited to have Tao join our team,” said Managing Partner Jamie Topper. “He is a highly experienced biopharmaceutical executive who will help us identify, evaluate, and transact investment opportunities for our company creation efforts.”

Frazier Life Sciences invests globally in private and publicly-traded companies that discover, develop, and commercialize innovative biopharmaceuticals. Frazier Life Sciences funds comprise over $3.3 billion in capital raised, including venture funds focusing on company creation and private companies, and a public fund focused on small and mid-cap public companies. Since 2005, 61 Frazier Life Sciences portfolio companies, many of which were created or seeded by Frazier, have completed IPOs or M&As. The Frazier Life Sciences team consists of over 40 professionals with deep expertise in biopharmaceuticals, primarily located in Menlo Park, California (headquarters), San Diego, Seattle, Boston, New York, and London.

For more information about Frazier Life Sciences, please visit www.frazierhealthcare.com/life-sciences.

