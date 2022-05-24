FreeWire Technologies Launches New Global Headquarters, R&D, and Manufacturing Facility in Newark, CA

The industry leader in next-gen ultrafast charging and energy management solutions cements its place at the nexus of innovation and execution

NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Tuesday, FreeWire Technologies Inc. showcased its new Global Headquarters, R&D, and Manufacturing Facility in Newark, CA. The event provided an inside look at the company’s new 66,000-square-foot facility to accelerate the development and introduction of new ultrafast charging and energy storage solutions while delivering hundreds of high-quality manufacturing and engineering jobs across the community.

“FreeWire has had a year of robust demand, and with this $20 million investment in our new facility, we are well-positioned for scale,” said Arcady Sosinov, FreeWire’s Founder and CEO. “As state and federal policymakers set ambitious and necessary electrification goals to foster an electrified future, FreeWire, and our technology stand ready to meet this moment with the urgency and innovation it demands.”

The new facility will create more than 200 well-paying engineering and manufacturing jobs in electrification and clean energy across the community. The facility will be fully operational by Fall 2022, putting FreeWire at the center of the San Francisco Bay Area’s transportation technology hub.

“This is a win-win-win for the environment, local communities, and our economy,” continued Sosinov, “We’re tremendously thankful for our world-class team, supportive investors, and local and federal officials that appreciate the solution we bring to bear.”

FreeWire is investing and expanding U.S. operations, driven by policies enacted in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law last November. The Newark facility boasts an impressive footprint and will focus on manufacturing and scaling FreeWire’s Buy America-compliant battery-integrated EV charging equipment as well as research and development to support the company’s robust product roadmap.

“Freewire’s innovative EV charging technology fills an important gap in the market and will help make it possible for electric vehicles to go mainstream,” added David Hochschild, Chairman of the California Energy Commission (CEC).

Earlier this month, FreeWire unveiled its next-generation charger —the Boost Charger 200– which offers impressive performance and a battery-integrated design that allows seamless connection to existing infrastructure without burdensome construction costs and permitting restraints.

FreeWire continues to disrupt the EV charging market with its Boost Charger, recently showcased as a finalist in Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards’ Transportation Category.

As FreeWire leads the way in battery-integrated EV charging, investors have also taken note. Last month, FreeWire raised an additional $125 million in new capital from investors, including asset manager BlackRock Inc.

About FreeWire Technologies

Founded in 2014, FreeWire Technologies is the leading manufacturer of battery-integrated EV charging stations and power solutions in the U.S. The Company’s fully-integrated Boost ChargerTM plugs into existing and ubiquitous low-voltage utility service and delivers high-power charging in areas that typically require extensive grid upgrades. The Boost Charger’s combination of proprietary battery and power conversion technology enables ultrafast EV charging at all locations, freeing customers from the costs of providing fast charging using power directly from the electric grid. FreeWire has deployed battery-integrated chargers with Fortune 100 companies, commercial customers, fleets, retail locations, and gas stations across the U.S. and has partnered with bp pulse to deploy Boost Charger in its operations across the UK.

Contacts

Daniel Zotos, Director of Communications



(617) 448-7497 | [email protected]