FullCircl Partners with NayaOne Digital Sandbox to offer Customer Lifecycle Intelligence Transformation

London, 26th May 2022: FullCircl, the Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps B2B companies in financially regulated industries do better business faster, is delighted to announce a partnership with the NayaOne Marketplace and its Digital Sandbox. This exciting partnership will provide regulated businesses the opportunity to unlock the intelligence needed to engage with the right business customers, accelerate their onboarding, and keep them for life.

Business customers expects a service that is fast, frictionless, and personalised. But due to the challenges faced by regulated businesses, they often end up optimising processes rather than maximising customer relationships. CLI from FullCircl addresses many of the costliest, most time consuming and critical challenges regulated businesses face – helping them win the right customers based on business requirements and risk appetite, accelerate onboarding through automated and perpetual KYC, AML, and credit checks, and keep customers for life through proactive engagement.

FullCircl offers a single solution to make better decisions across every stage of the customer lifecycle, reducing cost to acquire and serve by up to 80% through the combination of advanced data ingestion, validation and augmentation via web app, rules engine and API. By partnering with NayaOne, FullCircl will be accessible to a diverse range of financial institutions looking to accelerate their business transformation through the use of the sandbox product.

Commenting on the partnership Stuart Boardman, Director of Channels and Revenue Partnerships at FullCircl, commented: “We are delighted to partner with NayaOne, an innovative platform that shares our ambition to solve today’s biggest financial services challenges through collaboration. FullCircl is already trusted by more than 600 companies, but the digital sandbox environment will provide the opportunity for more regulated businesses to securely evaluate the customer lifecycle intelligence advantage.”

Oli Platt, Product Manager at NayaOne marketplace added: “We are excited to have FullCircl fully integrated to our tech marketplace and ready to test. The FullCircl integration enables financial services institutions to access to super-connected enriched data on companies and the officers inside them which will accelerate use cases from investments and deliver better business, faster.”

-Ends-

NOTES TO THE EDITORS

For more information please contact:

Kelly Prior, PR Consultant

Tel: 07730 572878

Email: [email protected]

About FullCircl:

FullCircl is a Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps B2B companies in financially regulated industries do better business, faster. Its solutions allow front and middle office teams to win the right customers, accelerate onboarding and keep them for life. Best-in-class data enrichment provides a comprehensive customer view and a powerful, low-code rules engine reduces the regulatory burden and drives greater automation. Through its web applications and APIs, FullCircl drastically reduces the cost to acquire and serve the right business customers.

FullCircl was formed following the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil. Backed by top tier investors including Octopus Investments, Notion Capital, Augmentum Fintech and notable angel investors, FullCircl brings together decades of combined experience serving UK financial institutions. Today, it serves some 600 customers and 15,000 users.

Visit https://fullcircl.com to find out more.

About NayaOne

NayaOne revolutionises innovation in financial services. We provide banks with a single point of access to hundreds of fintechs and datasets, through our Digital Sandbox and Fintech-as-a Service offering. Regulated firms are able to discover, build, evaluate and scale with fintechs in a matter of weeks instead of months.

Source: RealWire