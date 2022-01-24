Galecto to Participate at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for cancer and fibrosis, today announced that management will be participating at the upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference, taking place on June 8-10 in New York City. Details for the event are as follows:

Jefferies Healthcare Conference
Date: June 8, 2022
Time: 3:00 pm ET
Webcast: Click HERE

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “News & Events” section of Galecto’s Investor website at https://ir.galecto.com/news-and-events/events. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website following the event.

About Galecto
Galecto is a clinical stage company incorporated in the U.S. that is developing small molecule-based inhibitors of galectin-3 (and the galectin family generally) and LOXL2. Galecto has multiple ongoing Phase 2 clinical programs in fibrosis and cancer, including (i) an inhaled galectin-3 modulator (GB0139) in a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); (ii) an orally active LOXL2 inhibitor (GB2064) in a Phase 2a trial for the treatment of myelofibrosis; (iii) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a Phase 1b/2a trial in liver cirrhosis and (iv) an orally active galectin-3 inhibitor (GB1211) in a separate planned phase 2 trial for the treatment of NSCLC in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®).

Galecto intends to use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information. For regular updates about Galecto, visit www.galecto.com.

For more information, contact:

Galecto, Inc.  
Hans Schambye, CEO
Jon Freve, CFO		  
+45 70 70 52 10  
Investor Relations US Investor/Media Relations EU
Ashley R. Robinson
[email protected]		 Sandya von der Weid
[email protected]
+1 617 430 7577 +41 78 680 0538

Related Stories

Biora Therapeutics Shares Presentation of Patient Data Establishing Correlation Between Drug Levels in Colon and Patient Outcomes in Ulcerative Colitis

Y-mAbs Announces FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for OMBLASTYS® (omburtamab) for the Treatment of Neuroblastoma for Priority Review

BioCorRx to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XII on June 7th

Clover Doses First Participants in Phase 1 Trial with SCB-2020S, a Potentially Broadly Protective Chimeric COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Virax Biolabs Announces the Formation of Advisory Board of Industry Leaders

Veru to Present Three Presentations at the 2022 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting on June 3-7

You may have missed

Biora Therapeutics Shares Presentation of Patient Data Establishing Correlation Between Drug Levels in Colon and Patient Outcomes in Ulcerative Colitis

Y-mAbs Announces FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for OMBLASTYS® (omburtamab) for the Treatment of Neuroblastoma for Priority Review

BioCorRx to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XII on June 7th

Clover Doses First Participants in Phase 1 Trial with SCB-2020S, a Potentially Broadly Protective Chimeric COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Virax Biolabs Announces the Formation of Advisory Board of Industry Leaders

error: Content is protected !!