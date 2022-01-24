Gary Druckenmiller Jr. Joins Innovaccer Management Team

Founding member of Evariant and former Healthgrades leader embraces Innovaccer’s mission to accelerate healthcare innovation and drive the CRM market to transform the end-to-end consumer experience

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, announced Gary Druckenmiller Jr. has joined the team as general manager of patient relationship management (PRM). He brings a broad scope of experience and unique perspective from outside of the healthcare industry and from consumer health and physician engagement company Healthgrades. When CRM was emerging as a healthcare category, Druckenmiller was one of the prominent voices that helped drive the industry’s focus on consumer engagement and the patient experience.





In his new role, Druckenmiller will leverage his healthcare technology background and retail market capabilities to expand Innovaccer’s growing market as a leader in the CRM category. Innovaccer PRM, recognized by KLAS in February 2022 as a leading CRM solution, is the industry’s first and only solution to integrate consumer and clinical data with claims, SDoH, and behavioral interaction data to transform consumer engagement. By bringing all of this data together on Innovaccer® Health Cloud’s Data Activation Platform, providers gain the comprehensive, unified insights they need to power truly consumer-centric care.

“If there are any healthcare leaders in the marketing, medical or population health sectors that are looking to completely unify the consumer health journey from start to finish, let’s talk,” said Druckenmiller. “Because that’s exactly what we’re doing at Innovaccer. We’ve addressed the health data problem, and it’s consumerism or bust. Right data. Right message. Right person. Every time. Accurate, consistent and reliable. Embracing consumer-centricity in this manner will yield growth and savings potential for providers with real ironclad value that is impossible to ignore.”

Druckenmiller brings a unique blend of healthcare industry experience and e-business perspective. He worked for leading consumer brands, where he molded their global e-commerce footprint. He moved to the agency world, which led to his first forays into healthcare and managing digital technology programs for prominent global pharmaceutical companies and health plans. That experience hooked him on healthcare, and Druckenmiller became the “voice of Evariant” for over a decade. He led many of their top CRM projects, and when the company was acquired by Healthgrades, he continued as SVP of strategy and innovation.

“We are very excited to have Gary on board helping to drive our PRM solution and growth,” said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. “Engagement solutions have traditionally been built around legacy CRM models. Gary understands healthcare’s need to take patient relationships to a higher level with Innovaccer PRM, which unifies the patient record to bring clinical, financial, and experiential together for whole-person care. Having this end-to-end unified view can help providers attract new consumers, engage existing patients, improve patient retention, and improve care coordination.”

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to accelerating innovation in healthcare. The Innovaccer® Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer’s solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations unify health records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is the #1 rated Data and Analytics Platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

Contacts

Sachin Saxena



Innovaccer Inc.



​[email protected]

415-504-3851