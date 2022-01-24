GBS Inc. to Hold Virtual 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 4:00pm ET

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GBS Inc. (Nasdaq: GBS), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing for patients and their primary health practitioners at point-of-care, today announced that, GBS’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in a virtual-only meeting format via live audio webcast. The Company’s proxy statement describing the formal business to be conducted at the meeting is available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at: https://www.cstproxy.com/gbs/2022 Please see additional details below:

Title: GBS, Inc. Virtual 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022 Time: 4:00 p.m. ET Toll-Free (US & Canada): 800-450-6837 Conference Call Details: International: 857-999-9155 Conference ID: 3678032

Participants should dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time of the Annual Meeting.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on April 27, 2022, the record date for the 2022 Annual Meeting, are entitled to participate in the virtual meeting and will need their assigned 16-digit control number to vote shares electronically at the virtual meeting by submitting an email to: [email protected]

Important Information for Voting Shares

Your vote is important. Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the virtual-only annual meeting, GBS, Inc. urges shareholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.

Shareholders of record with Internet access may submit proxies until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 15, 2022, by following the instructions on your proxy cards or at https://www.cstproxy.com/gbs/2022/

Shareholders who have already voted their shares do not need to vote them again because of this change in meeting format.

Attending the Annual Meeting as a Guest

Those without a control number may attend the virtual meeting as guests but will not have the option to vote.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, GBS Inc.’s ability to develop and commercialize its diagnostic tests, realize commercial benefit from its partnerships and collaborations, and secure regulatory approvals, among others. Although GBS, Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. GBS Inc. has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ”believes,” ”estimates,” ”anticipates,” ”expects,” ”plans,” ”projects,” ”intends,” ”potential,” ”may,” ”could,” ”might,” ”will,” ”should,” ”approximately” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, included in the Company’s public filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About GBS Inc.

GBS Inc. is a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. With the world-first Biosensor Platform, GBS Inc. is developing and launching diagnostic tests urgently needed to help people living with diabetes. For more information, please visit GBS.inc.

Company Contact:

Alex Arzeno – Vice President of IR & Communications

GBS, Inc.

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Tim McCarthy – Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]