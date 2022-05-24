GBS Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GBS Inc. (Nasdaq: GBS), a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing for patients and their primary health practitioners at point-of-care, today announced that, today announced that Dr. Steven Boyages, GBS’ interim CEO and Chairman of the Board, along with other management team members will participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held May 23–26, 2022 and invites investors to participate via virtual one-on-one meetings. Please see additional details below:

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference (Hybrid Conference)
Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Time: 7:00 AM ET
Webcast & Registration Link:
https://journey.ct.events/view/66305df8-460c-4b10-a660-6423d577f5b4

If you have interest in participating in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, please reach out to your representative or register at the HCW events website.

About GBS Inc.
GBS Inc. is a life sciences company developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. With the world-first Biosensor Platform, GBS Inc. is developing and launching diagnostic tests urgently needed to help people living with diabetes. For more information, please visit GBS.inc.

Company Contact:
Alex Arzeno – Vice President of IR & Communications
GBS, Inc.
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy – Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
[email protected]

