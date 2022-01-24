GE Current and Others Select ioXt to Secure Their Network Lighting Controllers

Certified NLCs including EiKO Global and Digital Lumens join the ranks to meet DesignLight Consortium cybersecurity requirements, helping advance the industry’s efforts to improve the security of wireless commercial lighting systems

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The ioXt Alliance, the global standard for IoT security, announced today that a new round of Network Lighting Controllers (NLCs) have been certified through the ioXt Certification Program under its NLC Profile. As part of their efforts to increase the level of security in their products, top NLC manufacturers including GE Current, EiKO Global and Digital Lumens, Inc., tested and earned their ioXt Certification after meeting the ioXt’s rigorous standards, which fulfills the NLC5 technical requirements set forth by the DesignLights Consortium (DLC).

Buildings are becoming more connected and interoperable, and the smart commercial lighting industry is leading the way in this evolution. While this allows for more innovation across the commercial building industry, vulnerabilities in ‘smart’ products and systems like light bulbs and NLCs, in particular, have remained in the spotlight in recent years as a proven point of entry for cyber criminals in gaining access to large-scale networked systems.

“With the increase of threats and vulnerabilities across the IoT ecosystem, the lighting industry has become a target, making a critical need for strong security measures and industry-led standards that help put secure and safe products on the market,” said Jan Bondoc, VP of Information Technology at the ioXt Alliance. “GE Current, EiKO Global and Digital Lumens proactive step in certifying their NLCs through ioXt, represents their commitment to security and safety. Together, with the DLC and our partners, we continue to push the envelope for the IoT community.”

To meet the increased demands for safer connected devices across the IoT ecosystem, the ioXt Alliance recently expanded its certification program to include NLCs, advancing the industry’s efforts to improve the security and transparency of wireless commercial lighting systems. Through this profile, NLCs are tested and evaluated against eight ioXt pledge principles for quantifying the optimal level of security. These guidelines are centered around security, upgradability, transparency, and compliance

“Many of our NLC customers have concerns with cybersecurity and privacy. ioXt certification gives our customers added confidence that we meet and adhere to a strong set of industry standards,” said Jason Sherrill, VP of Controls and Software at GE Current. “ioXt has raised the bar in customer awareness for privacy and security with end customers. GE Current is proud to have NX Lighting Controls and Daintree Wireless Controls certified with ioXt and adhering to stringent cybersecurity and privacy protocols.”

“As an early innovator in the networked lighting controls space, Digital Lumens, Inc. has always viewed the security of our product design as fundamental to our mission to build secure and reliable systems,” said Jeff Campbell, LC, Sr. Director of Product at Digital Lumens, Inc. “We welcome the opportunity to partner with the ioXt Alliance and certify the capability of our Digital Lumens SiteWorx® and Encelium® X solutions.”

All ioXt certified NLCs meet the DLC’s cybersecurity requirements and the product is eligible for qualification, which is required for many rebates offered by efficiency programs throughout North America. The most recent deadline to submit a new system was on April 15. The current submission period began on April 16, with July 31 as the last day of this period.

To learn more about the ioXt Alliance, visit ioxtalliance.org and for more information about the NLC profile, visit ioxtalliance.org/nlc.

For more information on the DLC’s cybersecurity requirements, visit designlights.org.

About DesignLights Consortium

The DesignLights Consortium® (DLC) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to achieve energy optimization by enabling controllability with a focus on quality, people, and the environment. We collaborate with utilities, energy efficiency programs, manufacturers, lighting designers, building owners, and government entities to create rigorous criteria for lighting performance that keeps up with the pace of technology. Together, we’re creating solutions for a better future with better lighting.

About the ioXt Alliance

The ioXt Alliance is the Global Standard for IoT Security. Founded by leading technology and product manufacturing firms, the ioXt Alliance is the only industry led, global IoT product security and certification program in the world. Products with the ioXt SmartCert give consumers and retailers greater confidence in a highly connected world. Learn more at ioxtalliance.org.

