Generational Capital Markets Advises Metro Plastics Technologies in its sale to Newbury Franklin

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Capital Markets, Member FINRA/SIPC and a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Metro Plastics Technologies, Inc. to Newbury Franklin Industrials. The acquisition closed April 28, 2022.

Metro Plastics Technologies (MPT), located in Noblesville, Indiana, is a custom plastic injection molding company that has integrated the Internet of Things (IoT) into its smart manufacturing operations.

To further support successful operations, the Company provides value-added services including design, engineering, prototype development, in-house tool building, and other complementary solutions. In addition, the Company’s comprehensive equipment and production capabilities support cost efficiencies, operational consistencies, and quality control, thus providing clients with superior value and product quality; MPT ships approximately 35 to 50 million various parts annually. The Company is ISO 9001:2015 certified.

Overall, the Company operates through three internal profit centers: custom injection molded parts, proprietary injection molded parts, and tooling. Due to its broad in-house capabilities, the team at MPT is committed to providing the best and most cost-effective solutions to its customers.

Based in Buffalo, New York, Newbury Franklin Industrials (NFI) is a value-added manufacturer and supplier of consumable industrial components for the North American maintenance, repair, and operations (“MRO”) and general industrial markets. NFI comprises diversified industrial companies to provide one-stop-shopping for distribution and OEM customers.

Generational Capital Markets’ Senior Managing Director of Mergers & Acquisitions, Phil Pizzurro, with the support of Vice President M&A, Chris Wolf successfully closed the deal. Generational Equity’s Senior Managing Director, David Robinson established the initial relationship with MPT.

“It was an honor working with the Hahn family and a great pleasure furthering our relationship with Newbury Franklin Industrials,” said Phil Pizzurro.

Pizzurro added, “Metro and NFI both operate with the utmost integrity, which is evident in the loyalty of their employees and satisfaction of their customers. This resulted in the cultural alignment that was the critical factor in distinguishing NFI as the strongest suitor to carry on the Hahn family’s legacy and to continue expanding this world class business.”

