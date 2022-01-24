Geospace Technologies Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Second Quarter Results

Company Builds Diversification Momentum and Enters Credit Facility

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) today announced results for the second quarter and six-month period ended March 31, 2022. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, Geospace Technologies (the “Company”) reported revenue of $24.7 million versus $23.9 million for the comparable year-ago quarter. Net loss for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 narrowed to $1.5 million, or $(0.11) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.2 million, or ($0.53) per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

For the six-months ended March 31, 2022, the Company recorded revenue of $42.7 million compared to revenue of $52.4 million during the prior year period. The Company reported a net loss of $8.2 million, or $(0.64) per diluted share compared to a net loss of $8.2 million, or $(0.61) per diluted share for the prior year period.

Walter R. (“Rick”) Wheeler, President and CEO of the Company said, “We are pleased that revenue reached $24.7 million in our second fiscal quarter, which ended March 31, 2022. This figure represents the second highest quarterly result in the last two years. Moreover, the quarter reflects other positive momentum building at Geospace. In March, we recorded our first significant sale of deep-water OBX ocean bottom nodes when a longstanding customer exercised a purchase option in an ongoing rental contract. This sale and our recent announcement of additional OBX rental contracts confirm Geospace’s leadership in the ocean bottom nodal market. Based on current inquiries, I believe we will see higher utilization of our OBX rental fleet in the second half of fiscal year 2022 and beyond. Although challenges remain for our oil and gas market segment, new OBX inquiries and our highly engaged discussions with oil and gas companies for permanent reservoir monitoring (PRM) systems are encouraging.”

Wheeler continued, “The rewards of our channeled business diversification strategy were resoundingly demonstrated in the second quarter performance of our Adjacent Markets segment. Revenue for the segment increased 21% over last year’s second quarter, topping $9.2 million. This is the second highest quarterly amount ever recorded for these products. And for the six-months ended March 31, 2022, this segment produced $17.4 million in revenue, setting a new company record for the segment’s fiscal mid-year results. This was notably achieved despite the effects of ubiquitous supply chain problems broadly exhibited throughout the industry. Although this has introduced some delay in the roll out of our Aquana smart water valves, the debut of these products is on the near horizon. We expect our Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) enabled smart water valves and cloud management platform developed through our acquisition of Aquana, LLC last summer will add yet another vehicle of growth to our already expanding Adjacent Markets segment.”

“Diversification efforts are also evident in our Emerging Markets segment. Building on the technologies originally invented for advanced border and perimeter security, the verification testing performed through our Joint Industry Partnership with Carbon Management Canada has proven Quantum Technology Sciences’ SADAR® product as a highly effective tool for precise microseismic monitoring of subsurface reservoirs. This has opened new discussions on how this information can uniquely facilitate high confidence decision making in critical applications that include carbon storage, hydraulic fracking, and steam assisted gravity drainage.”

Wheeler continued, “In other events, we are pleased to announce the completion of a new credit facility with Amerisource Funding, Inc. and Woodforest Bank. This facility provides Geospace with up to $10 million in additional liquidity. While we don’t have an anticipated need to use this facility, we believe this proactive step gives us additional financial flexibility. As fiscal year 2022 progresses, we will continue to exercise the conservative approach to financial management that has been a hallmark of Geospace leadership. Our available cash balance at the end of the first half of fiscal year 2022 is essentially neutral in comparison to the prior quarter. This minimal reduction of cash reflects strict cash management activities across all aspects of the organization.”

Adjacent Markets Segment

Revenue for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022 was $9.2 million, an increase of 21.2% when compared to the same three-month period of the prior fiscal year. The six-month revenue for the period ended March 31, 2022 was $17.4 million, an increase of 19.9% from the same prior year period. The increase in revenue for both periods is due to higher demand for our water meter connector and cable products, industrial sensor products, thermal imaging equipment, and consumable film products.

Oil and Gas Markets Segment

The Oil and Gas Markets segment produced revenue of $15.1 million for the three-months ended March 31, 2022. This compares with revenue of $16.1 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year, a decrease of 6.1%. For the six-month period ended March 31, 2022, the segment contributed revenue of $24.8 million, a decrease of 14.2%. The decrease in revenue for both periods is due to lower wireless product sales partially offset by higher utilization of the Company’s OBX rental fleet. The Company’s OBX rental fleet has been experiencing higher levels of quoting activities as well as additional contracts as mentioned in our recent press release.

Emerging Markets

For the three- and six-month periods ended March 31, 2022, the Company’s Emerging Market’s segment generated revenue of $0.3 million and $0.4 million respectively. For the similar periods from fiscal year 2021, the Emerging Market’s segment produced revenue of $0.2 million and $9.0 million. The increase in revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was primarily due to higher service revenue. In the second fiscal quarter, Quantum began a one-year contract option with U.S. Customs and Border Protection for maintenance and service associated with the border security systems installed in 2021.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

On March 31, 2022, Geospace had $11.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. Subsequent to March 31, 2022, the Company entered into a credit facility with Amerisource Funding, Inc. and Woodforest Bank that will provide up to $10.0 million in available borrowing. The Company additionally owns unencumbered property and real estate in both domestic and international locations. The Company used $5.9 million of cash during the six-month period ended March 31, 2022. Notable sources of cash included (i) $5.7 million in net proceeds from the sale of short-term investments and (ii) $3.0 million from the sale of used rental equipment. Notable uses of cash included (i) $10.3 million used in operating activities, (ii) $2.4 million of investments for additions to our equipment rental fleet, (iii) $0.8 million earn-out payments to the former shareholders of Quantum, and (iv) $0.7 million for the purchase of treasury stock pursuant to a stock buy-back program authorized by our board of directors. The stock buy-back program authorized the Company to repurchase up to $7.5 million of our common stock in open market transactions. The program was completed in November 2021.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace principally designs and manufactures seismic instruments and equipment. We market our seismic products to the oil and gas industry to locate, characterize and monitor hydrocarbon-producing reservoirs. We also market our seismic products to other industries for vibration monitoring, border and perimeter security and various geotechnical applications. We design and manufacture other products of a non-seismic nature, including water meter products, imaging equipment, offshore cables, remote shutoff water valves and Internet of Things (IoT) platform and provide contract manufacturing services.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “intend”, “expect”, “plan”, “budget”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue”, “evaluating” or similar words. Statements that contain these words should be read carefully because they discuss future expectations, contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial position or state other forward-looking information. Examples of forward-looking statements include, statements regarding our expected operating results, the timing, adoption, results and success of our rollout of Aquana smart water valves and cloud based control platform, future demand for Quantum security solutions the adoption and sale of products in various geographic regions, potential tenders for PRM systems, future demand for OBX systems, the adoption of Quantum’s SADAR® product monitoring of subsurface reservoirs, the completion of new orders for channels of our GCL system, the fulfillment of customer payment obligations, the impact of and the recovery from the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, our ability to manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel, the impact of the current armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine, volatility and direction of oil prices, anticipated levels of capital expenditures and the sources of funding therefor, and our strategy for growth, product development, market position, financial results and the provision of accounting reserves. These forward-looking statements reflect our current judgment about future events and trends based on currently available information. However, there will likely be events in the future that we aren’t able to predict or control. The factors listed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other cautionary language in such Annual Report, any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, or in our other periodic reports, provide examples of risks, uncertainties and events that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations we describe in our forward-looking statements. Such examples include, but are not limited to, the failure of the Quantum or OptoSeis® or Aquana technology transactions to yield positive operating results, decreases in commodity price levels and continued adverse impact of COVID-19, which could reduce demand for our products, the failure of our products to achieve market acceptance (despite substantial investment by us), our sensitivity to short term backlog, delayed or cancelled customer orders, product obsolescence resulting from poor industry conditions or new technologies, bad debt write-offs associated with customer accounts, inability to collect on promissory notes, lack of further orders for our OBX systems, failure of our Quantum products to be adopted by the border and security perimeter market or a decrease in such market due to governmental changes, and infringement or failure to protect intellectual property. The occurrence of the events described in these risk factors and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or in our other periodic reports could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial position, and actual events and results of operations may vary materially from our current expectations. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that we may make from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws and regulations.

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Revenue: Products $ 21,565 $ 21,604 $ 34,597 $ 48,326 Rental 3,135 2,288 8,094 4,026 Total revenue 24,700 23,892 42,691 52,352 Cost of revenue: Products 13,500 17,755 24,850 34,585 Rental 4,390 5,290 9,329 10,195 Total cost of revenue 17,890 23,045 34,179 44,780 Gross profit 6,810 847 8,512 7,572 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 5,991 5,478 11,735 10,832 Research and development 4,673 3,765 9,942 7,285 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration (2,218 ) (221 ) (4,658 ) (918 ) Bad debt expense 13 1 28 8 Total operating expenses 8,459 9,023 17,047 17,207 Loss from operations (1,649 ) (8,176 ) (8,535 ) (9,635 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 126 812 320 1,133 Foreign exchange gains (losses), net 93 (36 ) 111 113 Other, net (19 ) 277 (36 ) 274 Total other income, net 200 1,053 395 1,520 Loss before income taxes (1,449 ) (7,123 ) (8,140 ) (8,115 ) Income tax expense 25 61 102 119 Net loss $ (1,474 ) $ (7,184 ) $ (8,242 ) $ (8,234 ) Loss per common share: Basic $ (0.11 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.61 ) Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.64 ) $ (0.61 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 12,999,022 13,466,614 12,958,911 13,519,638 Diluted 12,999,022 13,466,614 12,958,911 13,519,638

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

March 31, 2022 September 30, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,211 $ 14,066 Short-term investments 3,660 9,496 Trade accounts and financing receivables, net 25,218 17,159 Unbilled receivables — 1,051 Inventories, net 18,325 16,196 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,170 2,062 Total current assets 56,584 60,030 Non-current financing receivables 1,214 2,938 Non-current inventories, net 14,383 18,103 Rental equipment, net 32,459 38,905 Property, plant and equipment, net 28,257 29,983 Operating right-of-use assets 1,074 1,191 Goodwill 5,072 5,072 Other intangible assets, net 6,357 7,250 Other assets 210 457 Total assets $ 145,610 $ 163,929 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable trade $ 4,640 $ 6,391 Contingent consideration 167 807 Operating lease liabilities 233 225 Other current liabilities 6,483 7,799 Total current liabilities 11,523 15,222 Non-current contingent consideration 385 5,210 Non-current operating lease liabilities 902 1,009 Non-current other liabilities 23 31 Total liabilities 12,833 21,472 Commitments and contingencies (Note 11) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common Stock, $.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; 13,861,233 and 13,738,971 shares issued, respectively; and 13,019,241 and 12,969,542 shares outstanding, respectively 139 137 Additional paid-in capital 93,888 92,935 Retained earnings 64,268 72,510 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,018 ) (16,320 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 841,992 and 769,429 shares, respectively (7,500 ) (6,805 ) Total stockholders’ equity 132,777 142,457 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 145,610 $ 163,929

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (8,242 ) $ (8,234 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Deferred income tax benefit (7 ) (1 ) Rental equipment depreciation 7,205 7,772 Property, plant and equipment depreciation 2,071 1,970 Amortization of intangible assets 893 866 Accretion of discounts on short-term investments 76 3 Stock-based compensation expense 954 1,027 Bad debt expense 28 8 Inventory obsolescence expense 1,106 1,155 Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration (4,658 ) (918 ) Gross profit from sale of used rental equipment (10,741 ) (4,150 ) Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment — 6 Realized loss (gain) on sale of investments 18 (269 ) Effects of changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts and notes receivables 4,666 190 Unbilled receivables 1,051 (2,707 ) Inventories (1,313 ) (6,652 ) Other assets 1,027 6,525 Accounts payable trade (1,746 ) 3,629 Other liabilities (2,720 ) (4,153 ) Net cash used in operating activities (10,332 ) (3,933 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (509 ) (1,673 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment — 2 Investment in rental equipment (2,367 ) (59 ) Proceeds from the sale of used rental equipment 3,000 9,991 Purchases of short-term investments (450 ) (3,800 ) Proceeds from the sale of short-term investments 6,174 — Proceeds from sale of investment in debt security — 269 Net cash provided by investing activities 5,848 4,730 Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on contingent consideration (807 ) — Purchase of treasury stock (695 ) (2,328 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,502 ) (2,328 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 132 91 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5,855 ) (1,440 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of fiscal year 14,066 32,686 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of fiscal period $ 8,211 $ 31,246 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for income taxes $ 81 $ 70 Issuance of notes receivable in connection with sale of used rental equipment 11,745 — Inventory transferred to (from) rental equipment 814 (504 ) Inventory transferred to property, plant and equipment 172 —

GEOSPACE TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF SEGMENT REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Oil and Gas Markets Traditional seismic exploration product revenue $ 1,245 $ 789 $ 1,836 $ 1,786 Wireless seismic exploration product revenue 13,507 14,772 22,234 26,509 Reservoir product revenue 394 571 730 600 15,146 16,132 24,800 28,895 Adjacent Markets segment revenue: Industrial product revenue 5,993 4,977 11,006 9,384 Imaging product revenue 3,210 2,618 6,368 5,111 9,203 7,595 17,374 14,495 Emerging Markets segment revenue: Border and perimeter security product revenue 299 165 436 8,962 Corporate 52 — 81 — Total revenue $ 24,700 $ 23,892 $ 42,691 $ 52,352

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Operating income (loss): Oil and Gas Markets segment $ 1,656 $ (5,465 ) $ (2,514 ) $ (11,451 ) Adjacent Markets segment 1,292 1,562 2,500 2,822 Emerging Markets segment (1,384 ) (1,189 ) (2,204 ) 5,290 ) Corporate (3,213 ) (3,084 ) (6,317 ) (6,296 ) Total operating loss $ (1,649 ) $ (8,176 ) $ (8,535 ) $ (9,635 )

